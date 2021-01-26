Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two struggling teams in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Sacramento Kings and the Orlando Magic, face off at the Amway Center on Wednesday.

The Sacramento Kings won their last game against the New York Knicks but have had both their games against the Memphis Grizzlies postponed. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have lost quite a lot of games in the last two weeks; they are currently holding an 8-10 record on the season and are ninth in their Conference.

Match Details

Fixture - Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, January 27th, 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 28th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers

The Orlando Magic have struggled in defense this season, lying in 28th place for blocks and 24th in opponent FG%. However, the Orlando Magic have fared in offensive rebounds and are in the top four this season in total boards.

Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon both posted double-doubles in their most recent win against the Hornets; they also produced double-digit rebounds.

Another BIG night for Voooooooooooooch! pic.twitter.com/dp2svtDe04 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 26, 2021

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic - Game Four

30-year-old center Nikola Vucevic is by far the best player on the Orlando Magic roster. He is averaging a double-double this season, with 23.2 points and 11 rebounds a game.

The Montenegrin is leading the team in minutes played, points, rebounds, steals, and blocks while also averaging the least turnovers among the five Orlando Magic starters.

Unsurprisingly, Vucevic has had to do a lot of his team's scoring and is the only Orlando Magic player this season to average 20/10 on 50/40 shooting.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony, G - Evan Fournier, F - James Ennis III, F - Aaron Gordon, C - Nikola Vucevic.

Sacramento Kings Preview

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings once again find themselves in the lottery spots early in the season.

They are 13th in the Conference after losing ten of their 16 games played; the Sacramento Kings are ranked 26th in offense and 29th in defense.

The Sacramento Kings need to improve their rotations and strategies at both ends of the floor if they hope to enter this season's playoffs.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets

Young point guard De'Aaron Fox is leading the Sacramento Kings in points, assists and steals this season.

He recently signed a supermax contract with the Sacramento Kings. He is the only player on the roster averaging over 20 points per game and has taken the responsibility to close out games for his team.

Kings Looking To Build Around De'Aaron Fox, Likely To Explore Nemanja Bjelica Trades https://t.co/vXNzvuRX2n — RealGM (@RealGM) January 23, 2021

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox, G - Buddy Hield, F - Harrison Barnes, F - Marvin Bagley III, C - Richaun Holmes.

Kings vs Magic Match Prediction

It is a tough task predicting the outcome of this matchup, as both teams are evenly matched. However, the Orlando Magic appear to be the better team on paper.

That is because there is no one in the Sacramento Kings roster capable of matching up to Nikola Vucevic; he can space the floor and also operate in the low post. The Sacramento Kings could lose the rebounding battle in this match, as their ability to grab boards has been poor while the Orlando Magic are top 4 in that category.

