Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - March 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. While the Eastern Conference leaders recently had their six-game unbeaten streak snapped, the Kings enter this tie on the back of two wins on the trot.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, March 20th, 8 PM ET (Sunday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings will be playing the fifth matchup of their six-game road trip along the eastern circuit when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Luke Walton's men have looked more solid since the All-Star break, winning three out of their five games in this duration.

Sharpshooter Buddy Hield had a 22-point outing against the Boston Celtics last night. He's averaging 18.2 points per game in the second half of the season for the Sacramento Kings but needs to improve on his 40.3% shooting during this period.

Tyrese Haliburton has lost some ground in the Rookie of the Year race. The point guard has only averaged 7.6 points on a meager 31.2% shooting through the last five matchups. Meanwhile, potential trade candidate Harrison Barnes has been putting up consistent performances with averages of 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game since February.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox has been on a tear in recent weeks for the Sacramento Kings. He drained the game-winner against Washington and had a team-high 29 points against Boston the other night. Swipa is averaging 29 points and 7.9 assists per game in March while shooting at a 48.7% clip from the field. He had 34 points and 10 assists in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Tyrese Haliburton, F Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, C Richaun Holmes

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers somehow managed to lose in overtime despite restricting the Milwaukee Bucks to 31 first-half points on Wednesday. Defense continues to be a strong suit for Doc Rivers' men but they need to adjust offensively with Seth Curry and Joel Embiid set to be sidelined against the Sacramento Kings.

Some of the scoring load will be taken care of by Furkan Korkmaz. The 23-year-old has averaged 14.6 points per game on 48% shooting since the All-Star break. He also scored the game-tying three to take Philly's previous matchup to overtime.

Dwight Howard has turned up for the Philadelphia 76ers in Embiid's absence. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 10.7 points and 11.7 rebounds off the bench in the last three games.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris has been the go-to scorer for the Philadelphia 76ers in Embiid's absence. He has also benefitted from the addition of shooters to the roster and used the extra spacing to average 20.5 points per game on a 51.1% clip from the field. Harris had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the previous outing against the Sacramento Kings but will have his task cut out with the opposition giving him more attention this time.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Furkan Korkmaz, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Tony Bradley

Kings vs 76ers Match Prediction

Even though the Sacramento Kings have displayed some mettle over the last few days, they've been largely incompetent against the top teams in the league. Fatigue is also likely to play a part with the Kings playing their third game on the road in four days.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be missing key players but they've learned to live with injuries during this season. They also have the second-best home record in the league this season. Expect Doc Rivers' men to dominate this tie.

Where to watch Kings vs 76ers?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus. You can also live stream the same on NBA League Pass.