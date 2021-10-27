Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns begin their five-game homestand with a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Footprint Center on Wednesday. The Kings will be looking to snap their losing streak while the Suns try to even their season record at 2-2. Both divisional rivals are 1-2 through their first three games.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 27th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 28th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Sacramento Kings Preview

De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings have improved drastically on the defensive end of the floor. They not only ranked last (30th) in the league in defensive rating last season but were also the second-worst defensive team in NBA history.

However, coach Luke Walton has improved the team's defensive game plan and it was on display in their last game against Golden State. Although the stat sheet will not show steals and turnovers forced, the Sacramento Kings closed out shooters on time and were disciplined on that end of the floor. They are currently seventh in the NBA in defensive rating.

De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton have been great running the backcourt. Haliburton is a sophomore with a veteran mind who usually makes the right play and is a big performer in clutch moments.

Richaun Holmes has mastered the push shot and it has become his go-to move for scoring in the paint. He is averaging 14.3 points per game for the Sacramento Kings this season while shooting at an absurd 76% from the field. Moreover, Harrison Barnes has been shooting lights out and has led the team in scoring in all three games so far.

Key Player - Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell of the Sacramento Kings guards Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

Although Davion Mitchell is not the best player on the Sacramento Kings roster, the rookie has a lot of attention on him this season. He is nicknamed Off Night because whoever he guards, has an off night shooting the ball.

Mitchell has developed a reputation as a defensive pest who will go up against any guard. In his first two games, he guarded Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell and did a great job on both occasions. He couldn't quite keep Stephen Curry in check in his third game, but now we'll see how the Sacramento Kings star manages to defend the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

James Ham @James_HamNBA In his first three games, Kings rookie Davion Mitchell has played against Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Stephen Curry and Jordan Clarkson (and others). Steph was the toughest. Next up, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. In his first three games, Kings rookie Davion Mitchell has played against Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Stephen Curry and Jordan Clarkson (and others). Steph was the toughest. Next up, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. https://t.co/X0zHSmkNEO

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Terence Davis | F - Harrison Barnes | C - Richaun Holmes.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton during their game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Phoenix Suns are trying to defend their conference title but so far it hasn't worked out. They retained most of their roster from last season and added JaVale McGee and Landry Shamet.

The Suns lost their first game against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets and then got annihilated by the Portland Trail Blazers in their third game. Four players have been averaging double figures for the team across the first three games - Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton.

But the Phoenix Suns' defense has gone severely downhill. They are 20th in the league in defensive rating and 30th in three-pointers allowed. According to NBA Advanced Stats, 45.6% of opposing three-point attempts per game are designated as 'wide open', i.e. when the defender is 6+ feet away from the shooter.

The opposition is shooting 46.4% on those attempts. Now consider the 38.3% of opposing three-point attempts that are considered 'open', when the defender is 4-6 feet away from the shooter, being shot at a 44.7% clip.

That means 83.9% of all three-point attempts by Phoenix Suns' opponents are either open or wide open. According to John Voita of the Bright Side of the Sun, the team is not defending the perimeter well because of lack of trust in Deandre Ayton in the paint. Multiple Suns players crowd the paint to help Ayton, subsequently leaving some shooter open beyond the arc.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns in action against the Denver Nuggets.

At age 36, Chris Paul is showing no signs of slowing down. He is averaging 14 points and 11.7 assists per game this season while shooting at a 50/30/91 clip.

Paul has to lead the Phoenix Suns to another long grueling season, but this time while dealing with Deandre Ayton's displeasure with the team which is affecting team chemistry.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "My biggest advice is control what you can control. I know DA's heart, I know how he competes and I know how competitive he is. At the end of the day, he wants to do a good job for our team."Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton's situation.(via @DuaneRankin "My biggest advice is control what you can control. I know DA's heart, I know how he competes and I know how competitive he is. At the end of the day, he wants to do a good job for our team."Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton's situation.(via @DuaneRankin)https://t.co/hGouCq60Yp

Devin Booker will get buckets when he has to, but without Chris Paul's playmaking and veteran leadership, the Phoenix Suns' offense falls apart.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Kings vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are favorites to win the game against the Sacramento Kings because of their superior roster. The Kings have a lot of young players in their lineup, whereas the Suns are a seasoned team with star power and Finals experience.

Although the Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a rough start, facing the Sacramento Kings should be an easier task for them as the latter are not a very good three-point shooting team. Moreover, the game is at the Suns' home court, giving them an added edge.

Where to watch the Kings vs Suns game?

The matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Arizona (AZ). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN and KHTK Sports 1140 AM to listen to the match's live commentary.

