Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 6 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Sacramento Kings take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Kings, who lost 130-111 at home in Zach LaVine’s debut, hopes to bounce back with a win on the road. A victory would give them a 2-1 series lead against the resurgent home team.

Meanwhile, the Blazers haven't made any moves before the trade deadline but are playing their best basketball of the season. They are on a five-game winning run and 9-1 in their last 10 games. The hosts are near full strength with only Matisse Thybulle on the injury report.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Sacramento Kings injury report

Jonas Valanciunas, acquired from the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, will not yet suit up for the Kings. Sacramento traded Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks to acquire the veteran big man and Domantas Sabonis’ compatriot.

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

The only player on the injury report for Portland is Matisse Thybulle, who remains inactive due to a right ankle sprain.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Malik Monk Devin Carter Zach LaVine Keon Ellis Colby Jones DeMar DeRozan Doug McDermott Jae Crowder Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Isaac Jones Domantas Sabonis Jonas Valanciunas Alex Len

Portland Trail Blazers starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Anfernee Simons Scoot Henderson Dalano Banton Toumani Camara Shaedon Sharpe Rayan Rupert Deni Avdija Jabari Walker Justin Minaya Jerami Grant Kris Murray Deandre Ayton Donovan Clingan Robert Williams III

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Key matchups

Domantas Sabonis vs Deandre Ayton

Sacramento is now Domantas Sabonis’ team after longtime franchise star De’Aaron Fox left for San Antonio. Sabonis doesn’t always get the limelight, but he has arguably been the most important Kings player on the roster. He leads the NBA with 14.3 rebounds per game, ranks second on the team in scoring with 20.6 points, and tops the team with 6.4 assists per game. Deandre Ayton must step up on both ends to slow down Domas.

Ayton should also challenge Sabonis defensively. After averaging 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in January, he is up to 19.0 ppg and 12.0 rpg this month. If Ayton can go toe-to-toe with Sabonis, Portland has a solid chance to win.

Zach LaVine vs Toumani Camara

Blazers coach Chauncy Billups restructured his starting lineup to produce their best basketball of the season. He uses 6-foot-7 Toumani Camara, who sometimes plays power forward, as their shooting guard. If Billups uses another big starting five, Camara will probably shadow Zach LaVine.

LaVine struggled in his debut for the Kings with 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting, including 0-for-4 from deep. However, he has been playing well this season and could have his first big scoring game against Camara. If the former Chicago Bulls star finds his range, the Kings will be tough to beat.

Malik Monk vs Anfernee Simons

Malik Monk takes over the starting point guard spot after Fox’s departure. In his first game as the engine of the offense, the former bench star struggled with 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting.

How Monk adjusts to his new role will be key for the Sacramento Kings' chances of bouncing back. If he continues to struggle, Anfernee Simons could exploit this advantage and lead the Portland Trail Blazers to their sixth consecutive win.

