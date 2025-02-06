For the third time this season, the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers slug it out for supremacy. The Kings won the first matchup 111-98 on Oct. 28 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and four rebounds, while Domantas Sabonis finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

The second meeting was on Nov. 29 in Portland, with the hosts getting the 115-106 win. DeAndre Ayton led the way for the Blazers with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Anfernee Simons contributed 21 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Thursday's matchup will be a little different, especially for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is no longer with the team after they traded him to the San Antonio Spurs. Zach LaVine has a chance to earn his first win after a terrible shooting performance in his debut on Wednesday in the loss to the Orlando Magic.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Details and Odds

The Kings-Blazers game is scheduled to take place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon at 10:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on KATU and KUNP in Portland and NBC Sports California in Sacramento.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Kings (-106) vs. Blazers (-112)

Spread: Kings +1 (-115) vs. Blazers -1 (-105)

Total (O/U): Kings o229.5 (-112) vs. Blazers u229.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Sacramento Kings have won six out of the last 10 matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers are 2-2 this season when they are listed as the favorites.

The Kings have a record of 5-9 if they are the underdogs to win the game.

Portland is 10-0 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Sacramento is 2-6 against the spread in their past eight contests.

The total has gone OVER in four of the last six Blazers games.

The total has gone UNDER in four out of the last 16 Kings games.

Player Props

Domantas Sabonis has an over/under of 18.5 points via Sleeper. Bet on Sabonis to go OVER (-133) against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Zach LaVine is favored to go OVER (122) 20.5 points via FanDuel. Expect LaVine to hit the mark and have at least 21 points.

Anfernee Simons has an over/under of 19.5 points via Bet365. Bet on Simons to go UNDER (-120) against the Denver Nuggets.

DeAndre Ayton is favored to go OVER (-118) 16.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Ayton to perform well and score 17 points or more.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers have been playing really well recently, on a five-game winning streak and nine wins in their last 10 games. The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, are still adjusting to the De'Aaron Fox trade. The prediction is a win for the Blazers, with the total going OVER 229.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.