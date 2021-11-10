Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings take on the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference match-up at the AT&T Center tonight. Both teams will look to secure a much-needed win after losing their previous fixtures.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a 104-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns. They went on a rally in the fourth quarter but fell short. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, gave up a 16-point lead, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder 94-99.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Shooting guards Terrence Davis and Tyrese Haliburton are listed as questionable for the upcoming fixture with ankle soreness and lower back tightness respectively. Rookie Robert Woodward II has not played a single minute since playing only one game in the pre-season. All other players will be available for selection for Luke Walton's side.

Player Name Status Reason Terence Davis Questionable Left ankle soreness Tyrese Haliburton Questionable Low back tightness Robert Woodward II Questionable Hamstring (DNP - Nov 8th)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop is listed as questionable due to back contusions. Zach Collins, who hasn’t yet featured for the San Antonio Spurs, is expected to return “after Christmas” according to coach Gregg Popovich. Due to NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Jakob Poeltl is expected to miss more games.

Player Name Status Reason Keita Bates-Diop Questionable Low back, contusion Zach Collins Out Left ankle, stress fracture Jakob Poeltl Out Health and saftety protocols

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings’ Harrison Barnes has been leading the team in scoring with an average of 22.5 points per game. He will be pivotal in getting their offense going along with star point guard De'Aaron Fox.

Volume shooter Buddy Hield, who is yet to find his form this season, has not started too many games but the injury to Tyrese Haliburton will bring him into the starting line-up. Maurice Harkless will take up the power forward position. Richuan Holmes, who is averaging a double-double through 11 games for the first time in his career, will take up the center role.

Rookie Davion Mitchell, center Alex Len and Tristian Thompson will be the main rotational pieces who will provide support on both ends of the floor.

San Antonio Spurs

The 2021-22 season continues to be a rebuilding season for the San Antonio Spurs. Dejounte Murray, as starting point guard, will look to improve his shooting with support from rookie Keldon Johnson in the power forward position. Derrick White will maintain his spot in the starting 5, despite recording a 0% FG from 10 shots in the previous game. Doug McDermott will take the forward position with Drew Eubanks replacing the unavailable Jakob Poeltl in the starting line-up.

“If you miss it, forget about it and go to the other end. And if you’re open again, shoot it again. Ain’t nobody going to be mad at you."

Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker will be the main rotational pieces who are expected to play big minutes and contribute on the score sheet. Bryn Forbes and veteran Thaddeus Young will also come off the bench.

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard – Buddy Hield | Small Forward – Harrison Barnes | Power Forward – Maurice Harkless | Center – Richuan Holmes

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard – Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard – Derrick White | Small Forward – Keldon Johnson | Power Forward – Doug McDermott | Center – Drew Eubanks

