Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - March 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs won for the first time in five games as they prepare to host the Sacramento Kings at the AT&T Center on Monday.

The San Antonio Spurs have been decent defensively but have been inconsistent at the other end of the court in recent games. DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray have been consistently good, but the San Antonio Spurs are missing a number of bench players due to injuries.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have the worst defence in the league this season, although they have produced quite a few flamboyant offensive performances recently. De’Aaron Fox has been their most consistent scorer, while Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes and Tyrese Haliburton have all impressed in recent weeks.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 29th, 2021; 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, March 30th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have been hugely impressive in their recent games.

The Sacramento Kings have been in top form in recent games, with a number of their offensive stars coming into their elements since the All-Star break. De’Aaron Fox has been sublime, with Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield all averaging around 15 points per game.

However, they are missing Marvin Bagley, who is expected to return after a month. They are lacking in offensive depth as well, but their overall offensive form means this game should be a close affair.

Key Player – De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox has been superb in recent games, averaging 36.75 points in his last four starts. That includes a massive 44-point display against the Golden State Warriors, with his 3-point shooting also seeing a huge improvement in this period.

Fox has been absolutely key for the Sacramento Kings during their impressive run of form of late. He could be a huge thorn in the flesh for the San Antonio Spurs.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox; Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton; Small Forward - Buddy Hield; Power Forward - Harrison Barnes; Center - Richaun Holmes.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs returned to winning ways against the Chicago Bulls in their last outing. As many as seven players finished with more than ten points apiece, which marks their best offensive showing since the All-Star break.

They have had a decent season overall and look set to make the playoffs again.

DeMar DeRozan has been prolific all season, while Dejounte Murray’s two-way impact has also been on full display. Patty Mills and Rudy Gay have been standout performers from the bench as well.

Key Player – DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has been the best player for the San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has been producing some sublime numbers this campaign and has had multiple clutch games for the San Antonio Spurs.

He is averaging more than 20 points, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steal per game. His two-point shooting has been on point as well, with DeRozan currently producing his best ever-numbers in terms of assists.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point guard - Dejounte Murray; Shooting guard - Derrick White; Small forward - Keldon Johnson; Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan; Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Kings vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings have registered some sublime performances over the past few weeks. They now take on an out-of-sorts San Antonio Spurs side that have won only once in their last five outings.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs will look to return to winning ways, although the Sacramento Kings’ multiple offensive threats could thwart their efforts. In what is expected to be a close match, the Sacramento Kings are the favorites to win.

Where to watch the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs matchup?

This game can be watched live on Fox Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. It can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.