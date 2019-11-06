Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors: Match Preview and Predictions - 6th November 2019

Action from Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls game

Match details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Wednesday, 6th November 2019 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Last game results

Sacramento Kings (2-5): 113-92 win against the New York Knicks (3rd November, Sunday)

Toronto Raptors (4-2): 115-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (2nd November, Saturday)

Sacramento Kings Preview

After a disastrous start to their NBA campaign in which they dropped their first five games, the Sacramento Kings hit back in style, picking up back-to-back wins against the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks. However, their task only gets tougher from here as they head north to take on the Toronto Raptors.

Their backcourt duo of Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox have led the way for the Kings and they will need to be at their playmaking best once again if they are to stand a chance of pulling off a major upset.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox (r) will hold the key for the Kings once again

De'Aaron Fox started the season slowly but he has since hit his stride; he has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games.

He starred in the Kings' victories over the Jazz and Knicks, averaging 24.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Fox managed 20 points and four assists the last time he faced the Raptors and he will look to build on that and lead the Kings to their third successive win this season.

Kings predicted lineup

Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes, Nemanja Bjelica, De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors' three-game win streak came to a screeching halt at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors had begun the season with a win and a loss in their opening two games, but had since built up a head of steam with three successive victories.

While the painful defeat to the Bucks brought them crashing back down to earth, they will be eyeing their fixture against the visiting Kings as the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

Following the departure of Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors decided to gamble the future of the franchise on Pascal Siakam and the decision seems to be working.

Siakam has picked up from where he left last season and is averaging 26 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He's also shooting 42% from beyond the arc this season, leading the Raptors to a 4-2 start.

The Kings have one of the poorest defenses in the NBA and Siakam will fancy his chances of putting up some big numbers.

Raptors predicted lineup

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet

Kings vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Raptors have dominated the head-to-head between these two teams of late, winning seven of their last 11 meetings, including last season's sweep. That's unlikely to change this time around as they have far too much firepower on offense for the Kings to deal with.

The Kings have one of the worst defenses in the league in terms of opponent FG%, allowing opposing teams to shoot 48.3% from the field. The Raptors, meanwhile, have an offense that's clicking, as well as a bench that's capable of stepping up on a nightly basis, which should be enough to see off the Kings' challenge.

Where to Watch Kings vs Raptors?

The game will be broadcast on SN1 and NBC Sports California from 7:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.