Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings will lock horns for the second time in the 2021-22 NBA. Their first matchup took place on October 22nd, where the Jazz came out victorious in Sacramento. Now the Kings will visit Salt Lake City to try and even the season series at one game apiece.

Although the Jazz won that game 110-101, the highlight of the matchup was rookie Davion Mitchell's defense on All-Star Donovan Mitchell. He held Mitchell to six points on 2-6 shooting and two turnovers.

The rookie is nicknamed 'Off Night' because whoever he guards, has an 'off night' shooting the ball. Davion Mitchell has developed a reputation as a defensive pest, and his head-to-head matchup with Spida will be on display again.

The Utah Jazz are 5-1 through their first six games of the season, whereas the Sacramento Kings are 3-3.

Rudy Gobert was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. Jazz coach Quin Snyder has applauded his defensive adjustment to small ball. The Jazz are, once again, atop the Western Conference standings, and will look to maintain that until the end of the season just like they did last year.

Meanwhile, Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes has taken a gigantic leap in his game. He has never averaged more than 20 points per game in a season. But he is up to 23.3 points a night so far, doing so on an incredible 48/45/85 shooting split. He is also averaging an astonishing 10.3 boards a night, comfortably bettering his career average of 5.1 rebounds a game.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Sacramento Kings celebrate their win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Sacramento Kings have a few players on their injury report because they have been sent to the NBA G-League for developmental purpose. As far as injuries are concerned, the Kings feature an entirely healthy lineup.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Louis King Out G-League - Two - Way Neemias Queta Out G-League - Two - Way Jahmi'us Ramsey Out G-League - On Assignment Robert Woodard II Out G-League - On Assignment

Louis King and Neemias Queta are on two-way contracts, while Jahmi'us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II have been sent to the G-League on assignment.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz also feature a largely clean injury report for tonight's game. The only injured player in their lineup is Rudy Gay, who is rehabilitating from a right heel injury. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Udoka Azubuike is on assignment to the G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Udoka Azubuike Out G-League - On Assignment Rudy Gay Out Right Heel Injury - Recovery

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

Coach Luke Walton should deploy his usual lineup against the Utah Jazz. De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton could share the backcourt, with Fox running the point.

Harrison Barnes is shining as the small forward, while Maurice Harkless is likely to return as the power forward. Terrence Davis has been moved to the bench along with Buddy Hield. Richaun Holmes should continue to be the center. Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson and Davion Mitchell could continue to get some of the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz

Considering that the Utah Jazz feature no surprises in their injury report, they too could use their ideal lineup tonight.

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell should retain their usual point guard and shooting guard roles, respectively. Bojan Bogdanovic could play the small forward and Royce O'Neale should start as the power forward. Meanwhile, their bonafide center is Rudy Gobert.

Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson are two of the best bench players, not just for the Jazz but in the entire league.

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Terence Davis | F - Harrison Barnes | C - Richaun Holmes.

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

