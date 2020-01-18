Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 18th January 2020

Krystelle T. FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Satuday, 18 January 2020 (9:00 pm ET)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Last Game Results

Sacramento Kings (15-26): 123-127 loss to the Dallas Mavericks (15th January, Wednesday)

Utah Jazz (28-13): 132-138 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (16th January, Thursday)

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Kings are coming off of yet another close loss as the Dallas Mavericks handed them their third-straight defeat in the NBA. The Kings started off the game strong, running to the basket successfully, which was what they were known for last year.They recorded 12 fastbreak points in just the first quarter, which is higher than their nightly average of 11.8 per game. However, Sactown just didn't have the defensive power to contain the Number 1 offense.

Sacramento has already lost 12 of their last 15 games and have dropped to the 14th spot in the West. They have yet to figure out how to utilize their young talents and actually compete for a playoff spot.

Key player - Marvin Bagley III

Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings

Bagley missed several games at the start of the season due to injury. With Richaun Holmes out, the young forward has been thrust into a new role this season as he started for the second-straight time last game after coming back from injury. He currently starts as the Kings' center and was able to contribute 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist in their loss against the Mavs.

Advertisement

Bagley will be key to this next game as the Jazz have a great front court with an elite rim protector in Rudy Gobert and an elite shooter in Bojan Bogdanović. He will have to fight for more than just 7 rebounds to prevent the Jazz from getting second chance points and to help his team get a few extra possessions. He should look to step up his game and read the pick-and-roll and lob attempts to the Jazz's bigs.

Predicted Starting Lineup:

De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Marvin Bagley III

Utah Jazz Preview

The Jazz are the red-hot team right now in the league. They won 10 straight games before being defeated by the Pelicans last game. The Jazz have managed to accomplish this impressive streak despite missing the services of their star point guard Mike Conley. He is listed as probable for their next game and should be a great addition if he's back in this matchup against Sacramento

The Jazz are now the fourth seed in the West and are just one win away from the second seed. Utah is looking to bounce back after their OT loss last Thursday in hopes of getting a more favorable playoff seed.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans

Spida has been spectacular since he entered the league. Despite this just being his third year in the league, Donovan Mitchell has already managed to gain his teammates' and coach's trust. He has emerged as a leader to this Jazz team and is very much motivated to go deep in the playoffs this year.

Mitchell will be matched up against the Kings' backcourt, and his performance will be key to this next game as their guards are the first and second options in this Sacramento team. Averaging 22.6 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.1 steals early in his career, he should look to attract defenders and set up his teammates in this game.

Predicted Starting Lineup:

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanović, Rudy Gobert

Kings vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Jazz are the hot team right now and their defense will be more than enough to contain the disarrayed offense of the Kings. Their offense should be unstoppable against the sub-par defense of Sacramento and this should be a win for Jazz.

Where to Watch Kings vs Jazz?

There will be a live telecast on NBC Sports California and SportsNet Rocky Mountain. You can also live stream in via NBA League Pass.