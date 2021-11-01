Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - November 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will travel to play the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on November 2nd. The Jazz are currently one of the top six teams in the NBA with a 5-1 record. Meanwhile, the Kings have lost as much as they have won and will move to Utah with a 3-3 record. That being said, it is safe to assume that these two teams game will be an exciting event.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 2nd, 9:00 PM (Wednesday, November 3rd, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are averaging 109 points per game this season, while allowing their opponents to score 111.8 points per game. They have not been exceptional on defense but have managed well with Richaun Holmes and Haliburton evolving into shot blockers.

In terms of scoring, the Kings have been disappointing from the three-point line. As a team, they are shooting 31.7% from downtown by landing 11.8 out of their 37.3 shots per game. In comparison, the Sacramento Kings opponents managed to maintain 32.9% from the three-point line. In order to win against the Utah Jazz, Sacramento will surely have to surely improve their ranged shooting.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes has been spectacular on the court this season. In the six games he has started for his team, he is averaging a whooping 23.3 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 3.3 of his 7.3 attempted threes per game. As a 6'8" forward, Barnes's range of shooting is a rarity. If the 29-year-old can maintain his current performance during the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz game, his team has a chance of winning.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - De'Aaron Fox, F - Harrison Barnes, F - Maurice Harkless, C - Richaun Holmes.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are on their way to repeating their success from last season. Not only are they winning with ease, but their defensive dominance under the paint is becoming increasingly more overwhelming for their opponents.

The Jazz squad is scoring 111.2 points per game while allowing their rivals to average only 98.3 points per game. Donovan Mitchell has been exceptional on the scoring end. He is not only averaging 23 points per game but has also been lethal from downtown by scoring at least three shots from downtown every night. It will be interesting to see how the Utah Jazz play against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert is, without any argument, the best defender in the league. his very presence on the court is enough to fill opposing scorers with fear. The Stifle Tower, having averaged 2.7 blocks per game in 2020-21, is averaging 1.7 blocks in the current season. Under his able leadership as the defensive head of the Jazz, Utah have limited their opponents to 24.9% efficiency from downtown.

On the offensive end, Gobert is scoring 16.3 points per game while still averaging 17.3 rebounds. The Frenchman's presence during the match against the Kings will be crucial to stopping the attackers while still impacting Utah's scoreline.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Donovan Mitchell, G - Mike Conley, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, F - Royce O'Neal, C - Rudy Gobert.

Kings vs Jazz Match Prediction

The kings have been decent this season. Their three wins early in the season proved the team's scoring ability. However, their next matchup is with a franchise that has established itself as one of the most dominating regular season teams. Utah's record of 52-20 in 2020-21 was the best in the entire league. They have managed to continue their authority in the league. Therefore, we predict that the Jazz will win the upcoming matchup.

Where to watch Kings vs Jazz?

ATTSN-RM and NBC Sports California will be local televisors for the Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings game. Fans will also be able to watch Tuesday's game online via the NBA League Pass.

