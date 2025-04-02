Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025

The Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Wednesday. Sacramento is 10th in the West with a 36-39 record, while Washington is last in the East with a 16-59 record.

The two teams have played each other 209 times in the regular season, with the Kings holding a 113-96 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Jan. 19 when the Kings won 123-100 behind Domantas Sabonis’ 29 points and 18 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas led Washington with 23 points.

Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Apr. 2, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on MNMT2 and NBCSCA. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Kings (-750) vs. Wizards (+525)

Spread: Kings (-12.5) vs. Wizards (+12.5)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o231.5) vs. Wizards -110 (u231.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards preview

The Kings have had a mixed season so far where they let go of their coach Mike Brown and also traded De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. They did get Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls but it hasn’t translated into anything great yet.

They are in a three-way battle with the Dallas Mavericks (37-39) and Phoenix Suns (35-41) for the two final play-in spots in the West.

Sacramento is on a two-game losing streak and most recently lost 111-109 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. DeMar DeRozan led the team in scoring with 31 points, while Domantas Sabonis had a double-double of 25 points and 16 rebounds.

The Wizards have been by far the most inconsistent team this season. They have been eliminated from playoff contention and will miss the postseason for a fourth straight year. They will now hope that they land the first pick in the draft lottery and get to select Duke’s superstar forward Cooper Flagg.

Washington is on a three-game losing streak and has won just two of its past 10 games. It last played on Monday and lost 120-94 to the Miami Heat. Jordan Poole had a great game with 35 points but found very little help from anyone else. Tristan Vukcevic was the only other scorer in double digits with 14 points.

Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards betting props

Domantas Sabonis’ points total is set at 19.5, which is over his season average of 19.0 points. However, against the struggling Wizards, we expect Sabonis to go over his prop mark.

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 16.5, which is way under his season average of 20.5 points. This feels like a safe place to bet on the over.

Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Kings to get a lopsided win on the road. The Wizards are dealing with several absences and Sacramento should be able to take advantage of that for a win in a game where it also covers the spread. Bet on the team total to stay just under 231.5 points.

