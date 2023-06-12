Samuel L. Jackson opens up on his relationship with Michael Jordan: "I used to play with him a lot back in the day"

Michael Jordan is recognized as one of the greatest players to have ever played in the NBA. Jordan was also known for his intense competitive nature on and off the court.

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most renowned actors of his generation. Similarly to Jordan, he is able to translate his competitive nature even when he's not acting. As both Jackson and Michael Jordan have that "chip on their shoulder" attitude, they brought that energy when they played in a pick-up game together.

In an interview with Joe La Puma for Complex's "Goes Sneaker Shopping" series, Samuel L. Jackson talked about his relationship with the great Michael Jordan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I used to play with him a lot back in the day," Jackson said. "When I would go to Tiger tournaments or I would be around in Vegas and he and Chuck and Roy Green, they would play a lot. Playing with Mike is like playing with me. I play with somebody who's on my level in a certain way."

Jackson saw a lot of himself in Jordan during the times they played against one another as it was a sign of respect.

It makes sense why Michale Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson played together as Mike only played with the best of the best.

Michael Jordan's requests for Ben Affleck's "Air" movie

Ben Affleck's "Air" movie details the creation of Jordan's iconic sneakers, which paved the way for Nike's rise in the shoe business.

During the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festival, Ben Affleck spoke to Variety. Affleck talked about the time he talked to Jordan before shooting the film.

"I had a chance to sit down with Michael Jordan," Affleck said. "Because I just wasn't going to make this movie asking him, 'What matters to you?' Interestingly, and tellingly, he had a few things that mattered."

Jordan requested to include Howard White, who was the vice president of the Jordan brand, in the film. Additionally, Affleck said that Mike made emphasis on both of his parents' inclusion.

"He told me about his father. And then he talked about his mother," Affleck said. "It was the first time I saw this look cross his face. It was a look of reverence, of awe, of love and gratitude, and innocence. None of this would have ever happened without my mother."

Despite the success Michael Jordan has had over the years and even post-NBA life, he has never forgotten about his parents along the way.

Poll : 0 votes