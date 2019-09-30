San Antonio Spurs: 3 Free Agents that Gregg Popovich's side should be targeting

Despite losing Kawhi Leonard last summer, Gregg Popovich once again managed to steer his San Antonio Spurs side to the playoffs. Entering last season, many had tipped the Spurs to miss out on the postseason for the first time in almost two decades, although the legendary coach was able to get the most out of what was arguably the worst roster of his San Antonio tenure.

Nevertheless, the Spurs are once again facing an uphill battle to qualify for the playoffs in a crowded Western Conference, and the roster has scarcely improved after another quiet offseason.

The Spurs look particularly short in certain areas, although the team still has the opportunity to bring in further additions ahead of the new season. So, as the 2019-20 season quickly approaches, here are three free agents that San Antonio could consider signing.

#3 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has not played since leaving the Houston Rockets back in November

Carmelo Anthony is still without a team as the new season approaches, and while the Spurs have plenty of forwards, the team remain short on scoring options. While Melo's defense leaves much to be desired, the 10-time All-Star is still an excellent volume scorer, and it is no stretch to suggest that the veteran could manage at least 15 points per game from the Spurs bench.

While Anthony doesn't jump out as a Popovich type of player, the 35-year-old has recently stated his intent to take a lesser role to extend his career, and Popovich has recently enjoyed great success with veteran stars such as Pau Gasol.

The Spurs could also protect themselves from potential issues by signing Anthony to a similar deal that the Los Angeles Lakers offered Dwight Howard earlier this summer, and bringing Anthony in could prove to be a major coup.

