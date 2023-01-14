San Antonio Spurs at Alamodome: NBA attendance record broken as Spurs face Golden State Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs returned to the Alamodome to celebrate their 50th season in the city against the Golden State Warriors. As an arena that can hold a massive crowd, they broke the attendance record on Friday.

The Alamodome has a seating capacity of more than 65,000. The NBA record is 62,046 for a game in the Georgia Dome, where Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks on March 27, 1998.

In Friday night's game, the Spurs sold more than 63,000 tickets. The official attendance ended up being 68,323, a new record by a huge margin.

This is a bright spot in the Spurs' season, as they've struggled to make any impact this season due to their lackluster roster. They're 13-29, second to last in the Western Conference. San Antonio has been underachieving since the start of the season and is looking forward to getting a top lottery pick.

Aside from returning to the Alamadome, where the team played until 2002, San Antonio played in Mexico City against the Miami Heat earlier this season. Additionally, the Spurs will have two games in Austin, Texas, in April. This is all in celebration of the 50th season in the city. The franchise began as the Dallas Chapparrals from 1967-73.

The Alamodome hosted one of the most memorable opening nights in NBA history

San Antonio Spurs at the Alamodome

In the 1994-95 season, the Spurs organization planned a night of fun ahead of its season opener. While the fans were having a blast, a water cannon broke loose and showered everyone. Many fans avoided the area and left a specific spot where the water canon was faced.

Others pulled out their umbrellas to keep themselves dry. Players for the Spurs and the Golden State Warriors were amused. Legendary center David Robinson couldn't control his laughter as he witnessed one of the NBA's wildest opening nights.

San Antonio lost its opening night against Golden State, but not everyone remembered the game. The loose water canon became an icon and part of the Spurs' history.

