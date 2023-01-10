Top 5 interesting facts about San Antonio Spurs arena Alamodome

The San Antonio Spurs are set to return to the Alamodome on Friday in celebration of their 50th anniversary in the city. The well-distinguished franchise will play against the Golden State Warriors and is expected to break the attendance record for an NBA regular-season game.

Ty Jäger @TheTyJager



📽️ via Things are coming along in preparation for the first Spurs game back in the Alamodome since May 2002! #PorVida 📽️ via @spurs Things are coming along in preparation for the first Spurs game back in the Alamodome since May 2002! #PorVida 📽️ via @spurs https://t.co/k5QF7LjQgW

Their return to the iconic arena is one of the highlights of the Spurs' season, despite note achieving a lot of success. With a seating capacity of more than 65,000, fans are poised to watch their game to celebrate their 50th season in the league. They may be in a funk this season, but their accomplishments from the past are fueling their drive.

The Spurs are currently 13-27 in the Western Conference, making them one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Still, their season should be celebrated as they are one of the most respected organizations around the association. Now, let's take a look at five interesting facts about the team's iconic Alamodome.

#1, The Alamodome was almost given different names

While the arena was being built, the city of San Antonio asked fans for help in naming the facility. The city held a "Name the Dome" contest in May 1993, and among the entries that almost made it were the Fiesta Dome and Megadome. In the end, the name Alamodome by Robert Marbut Jr. got the attention of the mayor.

News 4 San Antonio @News4SA Workers are putting down the floor for the San Antonio Spurs return to the Alamodome. This will be the first game the Spurs played at the Alamodome since May 12, 2002.



PHOTOS: Carlos Sanchez/SBG San Antonio Photographer Workers are putting down the floor for the San Antonio Spurs return to the Alamodome. This will be the first game the Spurs played at the Alamodome since May 12, 2002. PHOTOS: Carlos Sanchez/SBG San Antonio Photographer https://t.co/e9v9WvpECa

Also read: Top 5 single-game attendances in NBA history as San Antonio Spurs get close to clinching the record

#2, The Spurs aren't the only icons to grace the arena

2019 NBA Finals: Game 3

The arena has hosted some of the most iconic names in pop culture since being built. Legendary rock bands like Metallica and the Rolling Stones have performed at the famed venue. Additionally, Elton John, Bad Bunny and even Sir Paul McCartney have held concerts in the arena.

#3, The seats could go on for 25 miles

The Alamodome is a five-level stadium that can accommodate more than 65,000 people inside. With this incredible capacity, one could wonder what distance the seats could take up if lined up altogether. The answer to that is, 25 miles. It's no surprise that the Spurs are poised to break the attendance record in the NBA.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs



"It's a once in a lifetime event for the fans in San Antonio"

Join us for our historic return to the

🎟 bit.ly/3Xlhitw | @Ticketmaster 7 DAYS 'TILL DOME"It's a once in a lifetime event for the fans in San Antonio"Join us for our historic return to the @Alamodome on Jan 13! 7 DAYS 'TILL DOME‼️"It's a once in a lifetime event for the fans in San Antonio" Join us for our historic return to the @Alamodome on Jan 13! 🎟 bit.ly/3Xlhitw | @Ticketmaster https://t.co/n1ma1hcLMo

#4, The arena's turf is extremely pricey

One of the greatest features of the Alamodome is its ability to be multi-functional. The Spurs aren't the only ones that benefit from using the venue. Ice hockey, concerts and football games have also used the arena. Surprisingly, due to the arena's spacious features, their artificial turf cost almost $1 million.

Conference USA @ConferenceUSA



Incredible catches by Cardenas and Clark send the Alamodome into pandemonium!



@UTSAFTBL | #CUSAFB SENSATIONAL SEQUENCE FROM UTSA! 🤯Incredible catches by Cardenas and Clark send the Alamodome into pandemonium! SENSATIONAL SEQUENCE FROM UTSA! 🤯Incredible catches by Cardenas and Clark send the Alamodome into pandemonium! 🌋@UTSAFTBL | #CUSAFB https://t.co/ZPuTUZ2tTK

UTSA revealed back in 2019 that their turf is worth $800,000.

#5, The Alamodome is a record-setting arena

UTSA vs. Baylor

In 2013, country singer George Strait performed the largest show in San Antonio with an attendance of 73,086 people. Two years prior to that, UTSA set a record for the highest-attended game for an NCAA Division I program. This year, the Spurs could set another record as they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Also read: Watch: When a water cannon caused mayhem in San Antonio Spurs arena & NBA fans had to use their umbrellas

Poll : 0 votes