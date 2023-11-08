San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Latest update on Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson's injury status

The San Antonio Spurs won back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns but then lost their next two games. They look to avoid extending this losing streak when they battle the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 8.

The Spurs were blown away in their most recent game against the Indiana Pacers, losing by 41 points with the final score 111-152. Devin Vassell's absence was felt as Malachi Branham was not able to fill in the starting point guard role well, going for only eight points and two assists in 28 minutes.

Unfortunately, Vassell's groin injury will take more time to heal as he is listed as doubtful in the recent injury report of the San Antonio Spurs. Branham appears to have another chance to prove himself, but he needs to be more productive facing the likes of Jalen Brunson.

Keldon Johnson was one of the more consistent players for the Spurs and is listed as probable to play. If Johnson is out, Doug McDermott would likely take over the starting position.

Devin Vassell's return to the San Antonio Spurs roster could take more time

In his fourth year in the league, Devin Vassell was off to a good start and is poised to take another step up with Victor Wembanyama helping spread out the floor. Unfortunately, that was cut short as Vassell suffered a groin injury against the Phoenix Suns and had to leave before halftime after firing 17 points.

After the game, Spurs head coach Greg Popovich shared his thoughts on the injury:

"The groin is one of those things where it can take a while, and he wasn't sure he thought he could play. But I told him go out there and warm it up and to be honest with me if it loosened up, how it felt, and he said he just couldn't go on it."

In five games this season, Vassell averaged 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

After this game with the Knicks, the San Antonio Spurs will have two home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat on November 10 and 12.