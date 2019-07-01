San Antonio Spurs Rumor Roundup: Davis Bertans could leave, veteran free agent joins, and more

Tristan Elliott

Despite his continued improvement with the Spurs, Davis Bertans is being linked with a trade

The 2019 NBA offseason is finally here, and while the San Antonio Spurs are not known for making significant moves, the franchise could be open to change this summer.

Over the past 12 months, the Spurs have lost Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker - and Gregg Popovich will be keen to reshape a roster that has not won a playoff series for the past two seasons.

San Antonio are not currently among the NBA's contenders, although thanks to Golden State's apparent demise, the Western Conference is set to open up once more.

So, ahead of a busy few weeks for the franchise, here are all the latest San Antonio news and rumors you need to know.

Rudy Gay signs two-year, $32 million contract

Rudy Gay continued to impress during his second year with the San Antonio Spurs

Ahead of a hectic evening of free agent moves, the news broke that Rudy Gay will sign a new two-year deal with the Spurs. The veteran will earn $32 million over the next two seasons, and while that figure is more than the Spurs would have wanted to pay, bringing Gay back makes a lot of sense.

The veteran is coming off a season in which he made a huge impact on the court, averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Gay connected with a career-high 40% of his three-point attempts, while also shooting over 50% from the field for the first time in his 13-year NBA career.

Gay will turn 33 next month, and with the likes of Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili no longer around, the veteran's presence will be vital to a roster that continues to get younger.

