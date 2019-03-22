×
San Antonio Spurs Rumors: 3 Free Agents the Spurs could bring in ahead of the playoffs

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Feature
19   //    22 Mar 2019, 06:41 IST

Alex Abrines is among the current pool of notable free agents
Alex Abrines is among the current pool of notable free agents

Entering the 18/19 season, many expected the San Antonio Spurs to finally miss out on the playoffs. Gregg Popovich's team have not missed the playoffs since 1997, although due to the departure of Kawhi Leonard and immense competition in the Western Conference, the Spurs' postseason prospects of reaching the postseason looked slim.

Nevertheless, Gregg Popovich's team has once again surpassed all expectations, currently sitting 5th in the West with a 42-30 record. The Spurs have also won 9 of their last 10 games, fuelling a late push to secure home-court advantage for next month's playoffs.

The Spurs are also one of the few teams in the NBA that can still bring in another player before the end of the season, as Popovich's team has an open roster spot due to Pau Gasol's departure last month. So as we approach the final weeks of the season, here are three players that could still end up on the Spurs roster.

#3 Shabazz Muhammad

Shabazz Muhammad during his spell with the Minnesota Timberwolves
Shabazz Muhammad during his spell with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Shabazz Muhammad played one season of college basketball at UCLA before being selected by the Utah Jazz with the 14th overall pick of the 2013 NBA draft. Muhammad quickly joined the Minessotta Timberwolves and went on to spend five years with the team, eventually exiting in 2017.

Muhammad had a subsequent spell with the Milwaukee Bucks, although the 26-year-old was released after making just 11 appearances, leaving Muhammad without an NBA team for the 18/19 season.

He has spent the last six months playing in China, however, with the CBL season now finished, Muhammad can join link up with an NBA team until the end of the season. His energy and hustle would be an interesting addition to Gregg Popovich's well-drilled team, and Muhammad has also shown that he can regularly contribute points from the bench.


