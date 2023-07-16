San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama and Bol Bol would be intriguing “Twin Towers” duo 

Could you imagine a Victor Wembanyama and Bol Bol duo on the San Antonio Spurs next season?

Bol, who was waived by the Orlando Magic a few weeks ago, is currently a free agent. It's possible he could wind up signing a deal with San Antonio this offseason.

SB Nation's Jesus Gomez describes what it might be like if Wembanyama and Bol join forces:

"There'd be the random night, though, when fate would put the two together on the floor for something special. It’s not hard to imagine it. Bol blocks a shot. Opponents recover it and go for another shot and then Victor blocks it."

"The Spurs get the ball back and go on a fastbreak. Some sort of impressive dunk happens — ideally an alley-oop from one big to the other — and the crowd goes crazy. The clip is posted online and spreads like crazy."

Wembanyama, of course, was selected by the Spurs as the No. 1 overall pick in last month's 2023 NBA Draft. The French phenom is expected to become one of the league's top players on both ends of the floor within the next few years.

While the 7-foot-2 Bol is a role player, he and 7-foot-4 Wembanyama have similar skill sets. They can both handle the ball, shoot from the outside and block shots left and right.

Texas-style "Twin Towers" of the past compared to Spurs current prospects

Perhaps the first time we heard the term "Twin Towers" in NBA history was in 1984.

That year, the Houston Rockets selected seven-foot Hakeem Olajuwon with the top pick in the draft and paired him with 7-foot-4 Ralph Sampson, who the team drafted the previous year.

The Olajuwon-Sampson duo led Houston to the 1986 NBA Finals, despite falling to Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in six games.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports If you weren’t around in 1984, it will be impossible for you to fathom how mind-bendingly awesome it was that Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon had joined forces.

A decade later, the San Antonio Spurs paired 6-foot-11 Tim Duncan, the top pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, with 7-foot-1 David Robinson. They played six seasons together, winning two championships under current Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Yes, it's silly to compare a potential Victor Wembanyama-Bol Bol duo with Olajuwon, Sampson, Duncan and Robinson.

All four of those players are Hall of Famers. Wembanyama could eventually make the Hall of Fame someday, but he hasn't even played a regular-season game yet. Bol probably won't ever make an All-Star team, but you never know.

Nonetheless, Wembanyana and Bol would be fun to watch, that's for sure.

