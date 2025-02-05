San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 5 | 2024-25 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs are on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The Spurs have lost two straight games and are 12th in the West with a 21-26 record, while Atlanta is ninth in the East with a 23-27 record after going 2-8 in their past 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox will reportedly make his debut for San Antonio on Wednesday after being traded from the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-team deal. He didn’t play in Monday’s 128-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Victor Wembanyama led the team with 27 points and 10 rebounds in that one.

It will be interesting to see how the Fox-Wemby combo works out against the Hawks. While it may take the pair some time before they get going, they have the potential to make the Spurs championship contenders.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hawks are coming off a close 132-130 win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Trae Young had 34 points and nine rebounds. All Atlanta starters and two bench players scored in double-digits. De’Andre Hunter and Dyson Daniels had 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The two teams have met each other 104 times in the regular season, with San Antonio holding a 59-45 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. The first time they met, on Dec. 19, the Spurs eked out a 133-126 OT win.

Victor Wembanyama had a monster performance of 42 points and four blocks in that game. Trae Young had 23 points, 16 assists and three steals for Atlanta.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Reports

Spurs injury report for Feb. 5

The Spurs will be without Charles Bassey (sprained left MCL) and Riley Minix (torn labrum in left shoulder), while Chris Paul is questionable with a finger injury.

Hawks injury report for Feb. 5

Atlanta will be without Clint Capela (back), Bogdan Bogdanovic (personal), Jalen Johnson (torn labrum in left shoulder), Cody Zeller (personal) and Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder). Trae Young is probable with an Achilles issue, while Daeqwon Plowden is day-to-day after transferring from the G-League.

Here’s a look at the San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks’ starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 5.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG De'Aaron Fox Chris Paul (DD) Stephon Castle SG Stephon Castle Devin Vassell Julian Champagnie SF Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan Keldon Johnson C Victor Wembanyama (DD) Sandro Mamukelashvili Jeremy Sochan

*DD indicates day-to-day

Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Trae Young (DD Keaton Wallace Vit Krejci SG Dyson Daniels Vit Krejci Garrison Mathews SF Zaccharie Risacher Vit Krejci De'Andre Hunter PF De.Andre Hunter Dominick Barlow Zaccharie Risacher C Onyeka Okongwu Larry Nance Jr. Dominick Barlow

Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks?

The San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks game will tip off at 7 p.m. at State Farm Arena. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback