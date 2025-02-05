San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs face the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this season. Wednesday’s rematch has garnered the interest of basketball fans, as former Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox will debut for the Spurs. A win by the visiting team will give them a 2-0 lead in their season series.

While the Spurs get a boost in firepower, Trae Young’s supporting cast continues to deal with injuries. The Hawks will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Kobe Bufkin. Atlanta coach Quin Snyder will hope to get more out of De’Andre Hunter, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The State Farm Arena in Atlanta will host the Spurs-Hawks rematch. Fans can also stream the action via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (-185) vs. Hawks (+155)

Odds: Spurs (-5.0) vs. Hawks (+5.0)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o240.0 -110) vs. Hawks (u240.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The debut of De’Aaron Fox for the San Antonio Spurs rightfully deserves attention. For the first time in Victor Wembanyama’s career, he gets a legitimate co-star who can help him carry the team. The Spurs aren’t worried about how Fox will adapt to their plays and language, but it will take time for them to get rhythm.

The Spurs could overwhelm the Atlanta Hawks but could struggle to integrate Fox into their system.

Trae Young showed on Monday that despite playing with an injury-riddled roster, the Hawks can still pull off some surprises. Young drilled the game-winning 3-pointer against the Detroit Pistons to push his team to a 132-130 win.

Young and his teammates could beat the vaunted Spurs if they limit their turnovers and slow down their opponents’ transition attacks.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineups

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: De’Aaron Fox | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Victor Wembanyama

Hawks

PG: Trae Young | SG: Dyson Daniels | SF: De’Andre Hunter | PF: Zaccharie Risacher | C: Onyeka Okongwu

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks betting tips

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.0 points with 41.5% efficiency in his last five games. Adapting to the Spurs’ system could take time and prevent him from topping his 22.5 (O/U) points prop.

In the last meeting between the Spurs and the Hawks, Victor Wembanyama erupted for 42 points. Against Atlanta’s thin frontline, he could have another big scoring night and top his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The Spurs are 3-7 in their last 10 games, but the arrival of De’Aaron Fox will give them a boost. Atlanta’s injury woes might prove too much in toppling the Spurs, but the Hawks could cover the +5.0 spread.

