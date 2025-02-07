San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 7 | 2024-25 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs face the Charlotte Hornets in one of several games scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 7. The Spurs, No. 12 in the Western Conference, take the road to face the Hornets, No. 14 in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Spurs, who have been inconsistent in recent games, enter their first matchup of the season against the Hornets having won just three of their last 10 games. San Antonio (22-26) snapped a two-game skid with a 126-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, fueled by the recent addition of De'Aaron Fox.

De'Aaron Fox, acquired recently from the Sacramento Kings, had a double-double of 24 points and 13 assists alongside five rebounds. Victor Wembanyama also had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hornets, who have won just two of their last 10 games, fell 112-102 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Nick Smith Jr. led the Hornets (12-36) with 23 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The Hornets' last victory came on Jan. 25 in a 123-92 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans at home. LaMelo Ball led the team with 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists in that one.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Reports

San Antonio Spurs' injury report for Feb. 7

The San Antonio Spurs have a few players on the injury list ahead of the game against the Charlotte Hornets. The new acquisition from the Bucks, Patrick Baldwin Jr., is listed as day-to-day.

The Spurs' complete injury list:

Charles Bassey: Out (Knee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Day-to-day

Riley Minix: Out (Torn labrum- left shoulder) - Out for the season

Charlotte Hornets' injury report for Feb. 7

Unlike the Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets have an extensive list of injured players. Star player LaMelo Ball is still out after sustaining a left ankle sprain injury in a Jan. 27 loss to the LA Lakers.

The Hornets' complete injury list:

LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle)

Tre Mann: (Back- out for the season)

Brandon Miller: Out (Wrist- out for the season)

Josh Okogie: Out (Hamstring)

Cam Reddish: Day-to-day

Grant Williams: Out (ACL- out for the season)

Dalton Knecht: Day-to-day

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 7

The Spurs are projected to go with the following lineup against the Hornets:

Chris Paul (point guard), De'Aaron Fox (shooting guard), Devin Vassell (small forward), Harrison Barnes (power forward) and Victor Wembanyama (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Spurs' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Chris Paul De'Aaron Fox Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Victor Wembanyama De'Aaron Fox Stephon Castle Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan Stephon Castle Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan Charles Bassey Blake Wesley Julian Champagnie Harrison Barnes Sandro Mamukelashvili Sandro Mamukelashvili Jordan McLaughlin Malaki Branham Malaki Branham Julian Champagnie -

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 7

The Charlotte Hornets are projected to go with the following starting five against the Spurs:

KJ Simpson (point guard), Dalton Knecht (shooting guard), Josh Green (small forward), Miles Bridges (power forward) and Moussa Diabate (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Hornets' depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center LaMelo Ball Dalton Knecht Josh Green Miles Bridges Moussa Diabate KJ Simpson Nick Smith Jr. Josh Okogie DaQuan Jeffries Jusuf Nurkic Isaiah Wong Seth Curry Dalton Knecht Tidjane Salaun Taj Gibson Nick Smith Jr. Isaiah Wong Nick Smith Jr. Josh Okogie DaQuan Jeffries Tre Mann Cam Reddish Tidjane Salaun Josh Green Miles Bridges

