San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 7, 2025 

The San Antonio Spurs continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip with a game against the Charlotte Hornets. San Antonio opened the six-game swing with a loss before bouncing back with a thrilling 126-125 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The Spurs can improve their record to 2-0 in the De’Aaron Fox era with another victory.

Meanwhile, the reeling Hornets are 1-7 during their current nine-game homestand. Injuries and multiple trades are the main reasons for the slump. Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie, Grant Williams and Tre Mann remain out. LaMelo Ball is questionable, while Josh Green has been upgraded to probable.

Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and Jusuf Nurkic, if cleared to play, could debut for the Hornets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Spectrum Center in Charlotte will host the Spurs-Hornets game. Basketball fans can also catch the action via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (-600) vs. Hornets (+450)

Odds: Spurs (-11.5) vs. Hornets (+11.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o227.5 -110) vs. Hornets (u227.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The San Antonio Spurs welcomed the arrival of De’Aaron Fox with a closely-fought win over the Atlanta Hawks. San Antonio played with more pace with Fox in the lineup. The speedy guard could be even better in his second game against an injury-riddled team.

The Spurs’ third-quarter defense nearly cost them the game against Trae Young and his hobbled supporting cast. Charlotte could give them trouble again if they are sloppy and lack energy on defense.

Expand Tweet

Miles Bridges has had very little help due to injuries to LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and other key contributors. With Mark Williams no longer around, Bridges will have an even task against the Spurs. The Hornets will be hard-pressed to pull off an upset if he has an off night.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets predicted starting lineups

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: De’Aaron Fox | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Victor Wembanyama

Hornets

SG: Nick Smith Jr. | SF: Dalton Knecht | SF: Josh Green | PF: Miles Bridges | C: Jusuf Nurkic

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 22.0 points per game in February and could have another big night against the undermanned Hornets. The former All-Star scattered 24 points in his debut for the Spurs on Wednesday. He could easily blow past his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

Harrison Barnes has been quietly good for the Spurs this season. Over his past five games, he is averaging 12.0 PPG with 55.0% efficiency, including 44.4% from deep. Barnes could top his 9.5 (O/U) points prop.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The San Antonio Spurs have been energized by the arrival of De’Aaron Fox. They could roll to another win against the beleaguered and undermanned Charlotte Hornets. If LaMelo Ball plays, the Hornets could lose but cover the +11.5 spread. Without Ball, the Spurs could blow out the home team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback