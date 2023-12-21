San Antonio Spurs vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 21, 2023

The San Antonio Spurs will look to even the season series against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. San Antonio lost 121-112 to Chicago on Dec. 8 despite Victor Wembanyama’s 21-point and 20-rebound performance. The Spurs will hope that he returns from ankle soreness to lead them again.

Chicago is arguably playing its best basketball of the season, beating the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers in back-to-back games. DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic have been playing well together recently. DeRozan likes to play against his former team and will hope to continue that trend.

The Spurs have upgraded Wembanyama to probable, which is good news. Keldon Johnson, who's dealing with a back issue, is also likely to play. Together with Devin Vassell, the three will try to help San Antonio pull off an upset win.

San Antonio Spurs vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game Details

Teams: San Antonio Spurs (4-22) vs. Chicago Bulls (12-17)

Date and Time: Dec. 21, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

San Antonio Spurs vs Chicago Bulls: Game preview

Following the Spurs’ 129-115 win over LeBron James and the LA Lakers on Dec. 15, Victor Wembanyama and his teammates showed relief and excitement. They had snapped a franchise-worst 18-game losing streak. The players vowed to continue executing to get more wins.

San Antonio has now lost back-to-back games since the win over LA. Catching the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back and having Wembanyama could help them get back to the win column.

The Chicago Bulls are 7-3 in their last 10 games and showing flashes of the competitive team that made the playoffs in 2022. Zach LaVine’s injury has opened the door for Coby White to shine. White has been the spark plug in Chicago’s surge in form.

White is playing well, but the Bulls are still counting on veterans DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to carry them. They know that the San Antonio Spurs are a dangerous team that should not overlooked.

San Antonio Spurs vs Chicago Bulls: Starting lineup

Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Malaki Branham are expected to start for the Spurs. If Victor Wembanyama is cleared to play, he will resume his role in the first five, moving Zach Collins to the bench.

Bulls coach Billy Donavan is likely to stick to his usual first five. Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Alex Caruso should line up for tip-off.

San Antonio Spurs vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

Coby White is averaging a career-high 17.5 points per game this season. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -110 for over and -120 for under. White has hit at least 27 points in eight of his last 10 games.

The in-form guard is in the best stretch of his career. He has ably taken over Zach LaVine’s role in Chicago nd is likely to get over his points prop on Thursday.

Victor Wembanyama is putting up a Spurs-high 19.0 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 21.5. Bettors get -105 for over and -125 for under. “Wemby” has hit over 21 points in six of his last 10 games.

Wembanyama’s scoring has been a roller-coaster ride. He had a monster game against Chicago the last time the Spurs played them, but the Bulls should adjust. Getting over the points prop might be a tall task for him.

The French phenom is already arguably the NBA’s best shot blocker. He's averaging 3.0 rejections per game, second-best in the league, behind Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (3.1 BPG). The over/under blocks prop for Wembanyama is 2.5.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 3.7 blocks per game in December for the San Antonio Spurs. The 7-foot-4 center had four in the loss to Chicago Bulls on Dec. 8 and could go over his blocks prop in the rematch.

San Antonio Spurs vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions

The moneyline for the Spurs is +150 while it’s -180 for the Bulls. San Antonio is a +4.0 underdog on the road against Chicago.

The Bulls have been superb over the last two weeks. Even if they’re playing the second night of a back-to-back set, they have enough to repeat versus the Spurs and win against the spread.