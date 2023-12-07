Zach LaVine Injury Update: Bulls provide concerning news about reported trade candidate's foot issue

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls has not played since Nov. 30 due to a sore right foot. LaVine exited the Bulls' game against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 28 and was initially ruled out for a week. The team recently provided a concerning update on the two-time All-Star's foot injury.

According to a press release by the Bulls, LaVine's right foot currently has some inflammation that will need treatment. He is set to miss at least 3-4 weeks, which means he could be out for the rest of the year.

LaVine did not have foot problems in his career until this season. The main concern for the 28-year-old high-flyer has been his left knee, undergoing a couple of surgeries since 2017.

Zach LaVine has played in 18 games for the Chicago Bulls this season, averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. It's his lowest-scoring output since his first season in Chicago.

LaVine is just in the second year of his five-year, $215,159,700 contract signed in the summer of 2022. There have been signs that the UCLA product is unhappy in Chicago, with many Bulls fans expecting him to get traded at the deadline next year.

However, LaVine is set to earn $43, $46 and $49 million in the next three seasons, respectively, which makes him almost impossible to trade. His recent injury will also affect whatever value he had before it happened.

Zach LaVine has no trade market value

Many are expecting the Chicago Bulls to blow up their team and begin a rebuild, with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine as likely candidates. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that LaVine does not have a lot of value in the current trade market:

"There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now in the NBA," Wojnarowski said. "That's not because Chicago has not tried to find it and aren't currently trying to find it. It's a combination of a few reasons. LaVine's contract at four more years at around a $45 million or $46 million a year average.

He added:

"His productivity, I think this is a player right now who is out right now with a foot injury. He's been in and out of the lineup. I think the question for teams is how much does Zach LaVine impact winning."

