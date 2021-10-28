San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on Thursday for their second home game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a solid win against the Houston Rockets to extend their record to 2-1 for the season. With a winning streak on their minds, the Mavericks look to continue their rise in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are coming off a tough 125-121 OT loss to the LA Lakers. While the Spurs have been struggling to put together a string of wins, they will attempt to break their three-game losing streak against the Dallas Mavericks.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Doug McDermott played for the Indiana Pacers last season

The San Antonio Spurs have a few key players out of their rotation heading into the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

A recent addition to the injury report is sharpshooter Doug McDermott, who is a member of the starting lineup and an important role player. His knee injury may see him sidelined until the first week of November.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn An MRI of Doug McDermott's swollen right knee came back negative, but he will sit out Thursday's game at Dallas and likely the other 2 games of the trip.Spurs expect him back in action Nov. 3 when they host the Mavs.McDermott tweaked the knee against the Lakers last night. An MRI of Doug McDermott's swollen right knee came back negative, but he will sit out Thursday's game at Dallas and likely the other 2 games of the trip.Spurs expect him back in action Nov. 3 when they host the Mavs.McDermott tweaked the knee against the Lakers last night.

Other injuries on the roster include Zach Collins. The 23-year old had emerged as a key player on the Portland Trail Blazers roster. However, after a stress fracture that saw him miss the 2020-21 season, Collins injured his foot again during rehabilitation. He is expected to be out for the San Antonio Spurs until Christmas.

Devontae Cacok is also expected to miss the game against the Dallas Mavericks. However, his reasons for absence have been listed as personal. He is therefore considered day-to-day.



Player Name: Status: Reason: Doug McDermott Out Knee Zach Collins Out Foot Devontae Cacok Doubtful Personal

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis battles for a rebound with Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks have a fairly healthy roster barring one glaring omission. Superstar big man Kristaps Porzingis is expected to miss the game against the San Antonio Spurs due to a back injury.

Porzingis is a vital figure for the Dallas Mavericks. However, his injury-prone nature continues to see him miss games. Although his back injury isn't concerning enough to have him sidelined, his availability for the game on Thursday is questionable.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan Jason Kidd on Kristaps Porzingis: "KP's fine. Back tightness, so they just held him. We'll see how he feels tomorrow." Jason Kidd on Kristaps Porzingis: "KP's fine. Back tightness, so they just held him. We'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Back

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Denver Nuggets team introductions

Led by the backcourt duo of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, the San Antonio Spurs have a pretty fixed rotation at their disposal this season.

With Murray and White sharing the role of primary playmaker, the frontcourt usually consists of Doug McDermott, Jakob Poeltl and Keldon Johnson.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats Dejounte Murray (20 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists tonight) is the only player in @spurs history with 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a game. @EliasSports Dejounte Murray (20 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists tonight) is the only player in @spurs history with 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a game. @EliasSports https://t.co/XfAQVRp8wj

However, considering the unavailability of McDermott, the San Antonio Spurs may look to replace him with either Devin Vassell or Lonnie Walker IV in the starting rotation.

While both players are slightly undersized, the role that needs to be filled at the moment is that of a reliable perimeter shooter. Walker and Vassell both had a great shooting night for the Spurs against the LA Lakers.

WIth Jakob Poeltl protecting the rim and the trio of Johnson, Murray and White picking and choosing their shots, the San Antonio Spurs have a number of options in their system.

Dallas Mavericks

Maxi Kleber celebrates a Dallas Mavericks play

The Dallas Mavericks rotation is still seeing some adjustments under new head coach Jason Kidd. However, the obvious fact is that the offense revolves around their superstar, Luka Doncic.

With Doncic leading the Mavericks' offense, pieces such as Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber have become very important.

The contribution of Jalen Brunson off the bench will also be extremely valuable as he plays backup point guard to Doncic.

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs @kporzee We’ve only played three games so far, but this might already be the best assist of the season 🪄 @luka7doncic We’ve only played three games so far, but this might already be the best assist of the season 🪄@luka7doncic @kporzee https://t.co/YwWUJdzuUW

With Kristaps Porzingis potentially missing the game, the Dallas Mavericks may look to have Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber join Finney-Smith on the frontcourt.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Keldon Johnson | F - Devin Vassell | C - Jakob Poeltl

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Maxi Kleber | C - Dwight Powell

