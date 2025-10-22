San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs will head up I-35 on Wednesday to face the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The matchup will see the two Texan outfits renew their rivalry as both teams tip off their 2025-26 NBA campaigns.

Ad

The Spurs enter this campaign with optimism following a strong preseason. The team went unbeaten in five games, starting with a dominant 119-88 victory over the Guangzhou Loong Lions.

They followed it with a win against the Heat in Miami before securing a win against the Utah Jazz at home. The Spurs then wrapped up their preparations in style, securing back-to-back wins against the Indiana Pacers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Similarly, the Dallas Mavericks enjoyed a successful preseason but were unable to remain unbeaten. Beginning their preparations with a 106-89 win against the reigning champions, their only loss came against the Charlotte Hornets in the following game.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, they followed this loss with back-to-back wins against the Utah Jazz and the LA Lakers, leaving them with a 3-1 record. While their only major offseason addition was D’Angelo Russell, Dallas still boasts a well-balanced roster and will be eyeing a deep playoff push this season.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds

Moneyline: Spurs +115, Mavericks -135

Spread: Spurs +2.5 (-115), Mavericks -2.5 (-105)

Ad

Total over under (o/u): Spurs o224.5 (-110), Mavericks u224.5 (-110)

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the teams to watch this season, with the team building well around their superstar, Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom dedicated his offseason to training with NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett, and the results are showing.

Ad

In his five appearances this preseason, Wembanyama averaged 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds while recording a double-double in each of his last two appearances. Furthermore, the addition of Kelly Olynyk adds valuable depth, taking the load off the youngster.

Despite having plenty of positives to take from, the Spurs start the season with numerous injuries. The tea could be without four players for their season opener, including De'Aaron Fox and Jeremy Sochan.

Alternatively, the Dallas Mavericks have an exciting roster featuring big names and bright talents. Among them, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Cooper Flagg are expected to lead the charge with Kyrie Irving still recovering from an injury.

Ad

The Mavs endured a tough season last term as injuries derailed a positive start to the campaign. However, the team has a fairly healthy roster this time, with its starting core getting plenty of minutes during pre-season.

With a roster blending diverse skill sets and physical attributes, the Mavericks have the flexibility to deploy multiple lineups this season, making them one of the more intriguing teams to watch.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks predicted starting five

Spurs

Ad

PG- Stephon Castle, SG- Julian Champagnie, SF- Devin Vassell, PF- Harrison Barnes, C- Victor Wembanyama

Mavericks

PG- D'Angelo Russell, SG- Klay Thompson, SF- Cooper Flagg, PF- Anthony Davis, C- Derreck Lively II

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Victor Wembanyama is expected to score over 24.5 points and offers odds of -110. He offers -134 odds for 3.5 total blocks.

Klay Thompson is listed at -127 to make over 2.5 three-pointers, while Cooper Flagg is projected to tally 19.5 combined points and assists, with odds of -123.

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks prediction

The two teams enter this game with similar odds for a victory, with the bookmakers listing the Mavericks as a -2.5 favorite. While the Spurs have the potential to pull off an upset, their injury concerns combined with Dallas’ home-court advantage make the Mavs the likely winners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More