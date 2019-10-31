San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Match Preview and Predictions - 1st November 2019

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 31 Oct 2019, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Klay and Steph would be watching from the sidelines as GSW struggle.

Match details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors

Date and time: Friday, 1st November 2019 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Last game results

San Antonio Spurs(3-0): 113-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers (28th October, Monday)

Golden State Warriors(1-3): 110-121 loss to the Phoenix Suns (30th October, Wednesday)

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Coach Popovich and his San Antonio Spurs have started their 2019-20 campaign on a fairly positive note. They've defeated the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers in their three matchups so far, and are only one of the two teams (the other being the Philadelphia 76ers) in the league who are yet to be beaten this year. For what it's worth, this squad is currently leading the Western Conference standings with a 3-0 win-loss record, having scored 119 points per game on an average so far.

Key Player - LaMarcus Aldridge

Aldridge is an elite example of a true professional.

Coming off an an All-Star year, the 34-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down for this one either. The mid-range menace is shooting 49% from the field to start the season, along with impressive averages of 21.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game across the three games played thus far.

As a merry surprise to the Spurs defense, the 6-foot-11 center has also managed to stack up 8 blocks so far, conjuring some much-need two-way contribution for his team.

Advertisement

Pacers predicted lineup

DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Trey Lyles, Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes

Golden State Warriors Preview

The former Champs find themselves in truckloads of trouble heading into this one. Having lost Stephen Curry to a left hand injury, the Golden State Warriors boast only Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell as prominent stars on the roster. Unfortunately, the outrageous depletion of production - in the form of injuries to big names - is bound to take a heavy toll on the franchise's forseeable future.

Golden State have just won one of their four matchups so far, and the path only gets rougher from this point.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has a tough task ahead of him.

In what was expected to be a showcase pairing between Curry and D'Angelo Russell at Chase Center has quickly switched to a one-man show going forward. DLo was just getting the feel of a Warriors uniform and complementing his new teammates when adversity hit. He is currently averaging 16.7 points and 6 dimes per game, on 38% shooting from the floor.

His role on the offensive end is projected to increase manifold as Coach Steve Kerr runs out of scoring options this early in the season. His consistency and poise in leading the Brooklyn Nets to the playoffs last year will come in handy as he finds himself in a similar leadership role this year, with an (unexpectedly) much less talented group, until the big guns return.

Warriors predicted lineup

Draymond Green, D'Angelo Russell, Willie Cauley-Stein, Erich Paschall, Glenn Robinson III

Spurs vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Spurs are carrying serious momentum into the Bay Area and the hosts lack confidence as well as talent. San Antonio will test the debilitated GSW roster and walk out winners in more ways than one.

Where to watch Spurs vs Warriors?

This clash can be seen on Fox Sports Southwest - San Antonio and NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also stream the game live with the NBA League Pass.