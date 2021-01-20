San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan

Fresh off a tremendous win against the reigning NBA champions at Staples Center, the Golden State Warriors will host the San Antonio Spurs at San Francisco on Wednesday.

The Spurs arrive at the Chase Center with two victories in their last two outings and a solid 8-6 record (fifth in the Western Conference).

Combined starting 5 featuring San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors players

Despite holding the 24th spot in Offensive Rating and the 20th in Defensive Rating (for a Net Rating of -3.4), the Golden State Warriors are 7-6 in the 2020-21 NBA season. They have secured wins over the two favorites in the West, the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers.

Stephen Curry has had little ups and downs with his shooting efficiency this year, but he has done enough to help the Dubs secure some scrappy wins.

The Golden State Warriors' bench, guided by Eric Paschall, has been great in some of their wins and ignited the comeback against the LA Lakers.

The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, started the year 2-0 before suffering a four-game losing streak. Gregg Popovich's team has since turned their fortunes around and have won six of their last eight games.

In contrast to the Golden State Warriors' current situation, the San Antonio Spurs are having a good year on defense as they have the ninth-best Defensive Rating in the NBA (108.2), and their Net Rating (1.3) is 11th in the league.

The two teams will meet for the first time in the 2020-21 NBA season, and we will create a combined starting five out of the players on their rosters.

Advertisement

Point Guard - Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors attempts a layup

Any combined starting five from a Golden State Warriors game will have Stephen Curry as the point guard, unless you list LeBron James as one.

Stephen Curry is having a statistically great year for the Golden State Warriors. Even though he's had nights where his shots were off, he has compensated for those with some extraordinary performances, which have put him in the NBA MVP conversation.

Steph Curry is averaging 28 points, six assists, five rebounds and 4.1 three-pointers per game (37% of his 3P attempts).

Shooting Guard - DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs)

Advertisement

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket

DeMar DeRozan has played 12 of the San Antonio Spurs' 14 games of the year, and has been the team's leading scorer.

The four-time All-Star has scored over 20 points in seven games of the 2020-21 NBA season and has been distributing the ball at the highest rate of his career.

He is averaging 21 points, six rebounds and a career-high seven assists per game for the San Antonio Spurs this season.

Moreover, DeRozan has made 47% of his shots, 35% of his threes and 90% of his free throws.