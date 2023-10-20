San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors will play their final game in the preseason against one another on October 20 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Both teams are looking to end their campaign on a high note as they gear up for the regular season which will begin next week.

The teams are expected to play their core of star players, except for Draymond Green of the Warriors, who had been ruled out of the preseason after injuring his ankle just before the training camp. However, it is highly likely that the stars will play limited minutes to preserve them for the regular season wars and prevent any injuries.

Game details:

Teams: San Antonio Warriors vs. Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: October 20, 2023 / 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Spurs vs. Warriors preview

The Victor Wembanyama era has begun at The Alamo and things are looking bright for the team, which finished last season at the bottom of the Western Conference with the worst record in the league at 22-60.

In the preseason, the San Antonio Spurs have a 2-2 record in their first four games, with their prized rookie playing in three games. The 7-foot-4 French phenom has been looking good and has averaged 19.3 points, five rebounds, one assist and 1.3 blocks in 21 minutes of play. He is set to be the focal point of the team’s attack moving forward.

Golden State, for its part, has been undefeated in four games in the preseason so far. The team’s balanced crew of veterans and newcomers are getting the job done. The arrival of future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul has been handled well as he is fitting just fine with his new team.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Odds and prediction

Spread: Spurs (+4.5) vs. Warriors (-4.5)

Over/Under: 232.5

Moneyline: +148

The Warriors should win this preseason game over the Spurs. Golden State has won all of its games so far and it is more than enough incentive to complete a sweep of their assignments. They boast more depth to take the edge in this matchup. Expect the San Antonio Spurs, however, not to go down without a fight.

San Antonio Spurs roster

Dominick Barlow

Charles Bassey

Charles Bediako

Khem Birch

Malaki Branham

Julian Champagnie

Sidy Cissoko

Zach Collins

Devonte’ Graham

Keldon Johnson

Tre Jones

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Doug McDermott

Cedi Osman

Sir’Jabari Rice

Jeremy Sochan

Devin Vassell

Victor Wembanyama

Blake Wesley

Golden State Warriors roster

Stephen Curry

Usman Garuba

Rudy Gay

Draymond Green

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Cory Joseph

Jonathan Kuminga

Kevon Looney

Rodney McGruder

Moses Moody

Chris Paul

Gary Payton II

Brandin Podziemski

Lester Quinones

Jerome Robinson

Dario Saric

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins