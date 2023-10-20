San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors will play their final game in the preseason against one another on October 20 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Both teams are looking to end their campaign on a high note as they gear up for the regular season which will begin next week.
The teams are expected to play their core of star players, except for Draymond Green of the Warriors, who had been ruled out of the preseason after injuring his ankle just before the training camp. However, it is highly likely that the stars will play limited minutes to preserve them for the regular season wars and prevent any injuries.
Game details:
Teams: San Antonio Warriors vs. Golden State Warriors
Date & Time: October 20, 2023 / 10 p.m. ET
Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
Spurs vs. Warriors preview
The Victor Wembanyama era has begun at The Alamo and things are looking bright for the team, which finished last season at the bottom of the Western Conference with the worst record in the league at 22-60.
In the preseason, the San Antonio Spurs have a 2-2 record in their first four games, with their prized rookie playing in three games. The 7-foot-4 French phenom has been looking good and has averaged 19.3 points, five rebounds, one assist and 1.3 blocks in 21 minutes of play. He is set to be the focal point of the team’s attack moving forward.
Golden State, for its part, has been undefeated in four games in the preseason so far. The team’s balanced crew of veterans and newcomers are getting the job done. The arrival of future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul has been handled well as he is fitting just fine with his new team.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Odds and prediction
Spread: Spurs (+4.5) vs. Warriors (-4.5)
Over/Under: 232.5
Moneyline: +148
The Warriors should win this preseason game over the Spurs. Golden State has won all of its games so far and it is more than enough incentive to complete a sweep of their assignments. They boast more depth to take the edge in this matchup. Expect the San Antonio Spurs, however, not to go down without a fight.
San Antonio Spurs roster
Dominick Barlow
Charles Bassey
Charles Bediako
Khem Birch
Malaki Branham
Julian Champagnie
Sidy Cissoko
Zach Collins
Devonte’ Graham
Keldon Johnson
Tre Jones
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Doug McDermott
Cedi Osman
Sir’Jabari Rice
Jeremy Sochan
Devin Vassell
Victor Wembanyama
Blake Wesley
Golden State Warriors roster
Stephen Curry
Usman Garuba
Rudy Gay
Draymond Green
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Cory Joseph
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Rodney McGruder
Moses Moody
Chris Paul
Gary Payton II
Brandin Podziemski
Lester Quinones
Jerome Robinson
Dario Saric
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
How did Michael Jordan's gambling "habit" taint his image?