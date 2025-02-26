San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 26, 2025 

The San Antonio Spurs face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. San Antonio can even the head-to-head series and snap a three-game losing streak with a road win. The Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama, who will sit out the remainder of the season due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

The Rockets look to end their trend of alternating wins and losses in their last five games when they host the Spurs. Houston, struggling without the injured Fred VanVleet, could see the veteran point guard return against San Antonio. Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson will lead the Rockets if VanVleet remains out.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Toyota Center in Houston will host the Spurs-Rockets showdown. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (+310) vs Rockets (-390)

Odds: Spurs (+9.0) vs. Rockets (-9.0)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o227.0 -110) vs. Rockets (u227.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets preview

The San Antonio Spurs are 1-3 since the team announced after the All-Star break it would shut down Wembanyama for the rest of the season. In his place is the veteran Bismack Biyombo, who recently signed a 10-day contract to shore up the team’s frontline.

Without "Wemby", the Spurs have stuttered on both ends of the floor, particularly on defense. Biyombo, Chris Paul, Jeremy Sochan, De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell must lead the charge on both ends of the floor. San Antonio’s offense looks fluid, but the team will continue to slump if it can’t improve defensively.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets' defense remains as solid as ever, but their offense has struggled without Fred VanVleet. The veteran guard was upgraded to questionable ahead of their game on Tuesday versus the Milwaukee Bucks but was not cleared to play.

Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson have done an inconsistent job running the offense. If VanVleet remains out, the Rockets will have to lean even more on defense to carry them.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: De’Aaron Fox | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

Rockets

PG: Fred VanVleet | SG: Jalen Green | SF: Amen Thompson | PF: Jabari Smith Jr. | C: Alperen Sengun

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Alperen Sengun has been on a roll after the All-Star break. Over his last three games, he is averaging 24.7 points with 44.3% efficiency. Without Victor Wembanyama patrolling the paint, the star center could blow past his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Opponents have focused more on De’Aaron Fox following Wembanyama’s unavailability. Over his last two games, he is averaging 14.5 ppg. The Rockets, which have an elite defense, could keep Fox from getting past his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Houston Rockets could beat the San Antonio Spurs and the -9.0 spread if Fred VanVleet returns to action. If the point guard remains out, San Antonio might make it a close game and lose by less than 10 points.

