San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to Indiana to battle the Indiana Pacers on Monday, in their seventh game of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Spurs, who are 2-4 on the season, should be a formidable opponent for the offense-heavy 1-5 Pacers.

San Antonio have scored 108.7 points per game, while their opponents have averaged 107 points per outing this season. Although the Spurs have decent three-point shooters, the team collectively has only shot at 32.1% from downtown. However, in their game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Spurs proved that they are capable of beating the stronger teams.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, have scored 108.4 points per game while allowing their opponents to 112.6 points per outing. They have made more threes (87) in their six games than the Spurs. They have also maintained a better success rate of 33.9% from downtown.

Considering the same, it should be a tough matchup for the Spurs, who lack a strong perimeter defense.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Apart from their G League players who will not appear against the Pacers, the Spurs will play Monday's game with two injured players on their roster. Zach Collins, who is expected to return to action after Christmas, is still listed as out, and will miss his sixth consecutive game.

Doug McDermott, one of the best three-point shooters in the Spurs roster, is the second injured player on their roster. He is recovering from an inflamed right knee, but is expected to return soon.

Player Name Status Reason Zach Collins Out Stress fracture Doug McDermott Out Inflamed right knee

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers will meet the San Antonio Spurs with a roster plagued by injuries. For a team that has lost five of their six games this season, the addition of key players to their injury list has left them battered. To exacerbate their woes, the best scorer in their squad, Malcolm Brogdon, remains questionable. He has missed two games, as he is recovering from a sore left hamstring.

Caris LeVert, who made a comeback against the Toronto Raptors, is listed as questionable, along with Kelan Martin. Jeremy Lamb's status is doubtful, while Isaiah Jackson and TJ Warren have been listed as out.

Player Name Status Reason Jeremy Lamb Doubtful Sprained left ankle Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Sore left hamstring Caris LeVert Questionable Sore back Kelan Martin Questionable Strained left hamstring Isaiah Jackson Out Hyperextension left knee TJ Warren Out Left navicular fracture

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Dejounte Murray over his last 3 games:



23 PTS - 5 REB - 9 AST - 3 STL

23 PTS - 10 REB - 8 AST - 1 STL

21 PTS - 12 REB - 15 AST - 2 STL



He remains underrated Dejounte Murray over his last 3 games: 23 PTS - 5 REB - 9 AST - 3 STL 23 PTS - 10 REB - 8 AST - 1 STL 21 PTS - 12 REB - 15 AST - 2 STL He remains underrated https://t.co/HSd9EUru4I

With a mostly healthy squad, the Spurs should be able to use their bench and starters against the injury-riddled Pacers.

Dejounte Murray, who is the best scorer in the team, has scored 17.8 points per game this season. He should start with Derrick White in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Jakob Poeltl, who is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game this campaign, could start in the frontcourt alongside Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV.

Indiana Pacers

Pacers Nation @PacersNationCP Domantas Sabonis has been virtually unstoppable in the Pacers’ first four games.



Those W’s will come if he keeps this up 🏀 Domantas Sabonis has been virtually unstoppable in the Pacers’ first four games. Those W’s will come if he keeps this up 🏀 https://t.co/teukbWboHi

Caris LeVert, who played against the Raptors, is expected to start this game as well. Domontas Sabonis, with his impressive performances under the paint, could also start in the frontcourt, while Myles Turner features as the center. The Pacers' backcourt, meanwhile, will likely be handled by Chris Duarte and TJ McConnell.

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Keldon Johnson | Power Forward - Lonnie Walker IV | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - TJ McConnell | Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte | Small Forward - Caris LeVert | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner.

