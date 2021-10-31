San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will play their first NBA 2021-22 game of November against the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Monday.

The Pacers have the worst win-loss record in the league this season, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans, with 1-6. Meanwhile, their opponents for Monday, the Spurs, haven't fared a lot better, and are only 2-4 for the season.

So it will be interesting to see what happens when the Spurs lock horns with the Pacers on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers | NBA season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, November 1st; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 2nd; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Rick Carlisle's post-game interview after the Indiana Pacers lost to the Toronto Raptors was an apt summary of what the first month of the ongoing season has been for his team. In the interview, Carlisle said:

"It's the NBA. It's not supposed to be easy. ... It's a tough league. ... We've played very hard; we just need to play better."

With a four-game losing streak behind them, things seem bleak for Indiana. They have ample scorers who can make a decent impact on games. In fact, two of their players are averaging 20+ points per game. But nothing seems to be helping them rack up enough wins this campaign. Much of the blame goes to their inconsistent defense and shooting.

While they have landed more threes this season than their opponents, they are averaging only 33.9% from downtown. Moreover, they also have far more turnovers and fewer field goals made. The Indiana Pacers will have to improve their efficiency from the three-point line and their field goals attempts if they are to beat the San Antonio Spurs.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

With Malcolm Brogdon, the top scorer for the Pacers, injured and most likely to miss this game, Domantas Sabonis will likely play a key role in this match. Sabonis is averaging 20.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He may very well be the tipping point in his team's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

Most of his points have come from the restricted area. At 6' 11", Sabonis is capable of dominating the paint. He is averaging 73.13% conversion rate from the paint.

In an era where three-point shooters are the norm, his old-school center game play combined with Chris Duarte's 2.6 threes per game could be a handful if utilized well.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - TJ McConnell; G - Chris Duarte; F - Caris LeVert; F - Domantas Sabonis; C - Myles Turner.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs closed the first month of the 2021-22 NBA regular season with a win over defending champions Milwaukee Bucks. The match highlighted San Antonio's ability to defend against teams that rely heavily in offense. Having snapped their four-game losing streak, it seems the Spurs are finally finding their groove.

Although the Spurs lack the kind of scorers in the Pacers' roster, players like Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson have been able to help their team. If the legendary Gregg Popovich can improve his squad's offense, the Spurs could beat the Indiana Pacers and also become a playoff contender.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has not just been the top scorer for his team, but has also pretty much led the team by example. In his last six games, he has averaged 17.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per outing. As a playmaker, he has improved consistently over the last few seasons.

However, along with being a great offensive asset, Murray also excels as a defender. His ability to shut down ball handlers and still be influential as an attacker makes him a key player for the Spurs against the Pacers.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray; G - Derrick White; F - Lonnie Walker IV; F - Keldon Johnson; C - Jakob Poeltl.

Pacers vs Spurs Match Prediction

Although the Pacers have some brilliant scorers, they lack any defensive prowess on the court. For this reason, the San Antonio Spurs, who have shown defensive potential, could win this game on Monday.

Where to watch Pacers vs Spurs?

Ball Sports Indiana and Bally Sports SW-SA will be the local broadcasters for the game between the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs. The match will also be available online via the NBA League Pass.

