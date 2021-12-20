San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs take on the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Monday. The two teams are coming off a loss and will look to avoid another one at the expense of the other. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Their first encounter resulted in a 106-92 LA Clippers victory behind 34 points by Paul George.

The San Antonio Spurs are good enough to make the NBA play-in tournament, considering the West is weaker this season. They aren't so bad as to trigger a rebuild, but also aren't quite good enough to make noise in the playoffs. Head coach Gregg Popovich is developing the young talent on the team before he hangs up his suit for good.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, are struggling to stay above .500. They are 16-14 right now but have lost their last two games, including a loss to the OKC Thunder. The Thunder's Shai Gilegous-Alexander broke the hearts of every LA Clippers fan when he beat the buzzer with a game-winning three-pointer.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs against the Sacramento Kings

The San Antonio Spurs have listed Doug McDermott and Zach Collins out for this matchup. Collins is still undergoing rehabilitation from his ankle surgery. As reported by Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News, Collins commented on his recovery, saying:

"Just whenever I'm ready, whenever I'm feeling good...I haven't played for so long, conditioning and getting the rhythm back is where I am right now."

Player Name: Status: Reason: Doug McDermott Out Mouth Injury Zach Collins Out Ankle Injury - Recovery

Meanwhile, Lonnie Walker IV is listed as questionable due to gastroenteritis.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers are on the bench

Paul George is questionable due to a sprain in his right elbow and Serge Ibaka is listed as probable because of personal reasons. Moreover, Isaiah Hartenstein and Marcus Morris Sr. are both ruled out due to an ankle sprain and COVID-19 protocols.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Paul George Questionable Right Elbow Sprain Serge Ibaka Probable Personal Reasons Isaiah Hartenstein Out Left Ankle Sprain Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Marcus Morris Sr. Out Health and Safety Protocols Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston continue to be out with long-term injuries.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will likely deploy their usual lineup tonight. Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will run the backcourt with Murray at the point. With Doug McDermott sidelined, Lonnie Walker IV is expected to start as the small forward. Keldon Johnson will be the power forward and Jakob Poeltl will start as the center. Bryn Forbes, Devin Vassell and Keita Bates-Diop will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will need to make a few adjustments if Paul George doesn't lace up. Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard will start as the guards with Jackson running point as usual. Terance Mann will be the small forward in case George doesn't play and Justise Winslow will be the power forward. Finally, Ivica Zubac will start as the center with Serge Ibaka coming off the bench if he decides to play. Nicolas Batum and Eric Bledsoe are the most trusted players in the second unit.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Lonnie Walker IV | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl.

LA Clippers

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Luke Kennard | F - Terance Man | F - Justise Winslow | C - Ivica Zubac.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Los Angeles San Antonio 3 votes so far