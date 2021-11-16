San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs continue their three-game road trip on Tuesday when they face off against the LA Clippers at Staples Center.

The Spurs are coming off a loss to the LA Lakers in the same building, while the Clippers had their seven-game winning streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls.

The Spurs started their three-game road trip on the wrong foot. They were defeated by the Lakers 114-106 on Sunday.

San Antonio was down 14 points in the second half before their fourth-quarter rally fell short. The Spurs are now 4-9 this season entering Tuesday's game.

Meanwhile, the Bulls ended the Clippers' seven-game winning streak with a 100-90 win. The Clippers had no answer for DeMar DeRozan, who was unstoppable in his return to Los Angeles.

Despite the loss, the Clippers have an impressive 8-5 record without Kawhi Leonard so far this season.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs have six players listed as out for the game against the LA Clippers. Half of those players are currently assigned to the Spurs' G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

The players are Devontae Cacok, Joe Wieskamp and 2021 lottery pick Joshua Primo.

The other half are nursing injuries and they are Zach Collins, Jock Landale and Jakob Poeltl. Collins is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery, while Landale is still in the league's health and safety protocols.

Poeltl has been cleared from health and safety protocols, but he still needs to get his conditioning back.

Player Status Reason Devontae Cacok Out G League Assignment Zach Collins Out Left Ankle Fracture Jock Landale Out Health and Safety Protocols Jakob Poeltl Out Reconditioning Joshua Primo Out G League Assignment Joe Wieskamp Out G League Assignment

LA Clippers Injury Report

Serge Ibaka of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Like the San Antonio Spurs, the LA Clippers have six players on their injury report heading into Tuesday's matchup.

Five Clippers players are listed as out, while one is listed as questionable. Terance Mann is questionable due to a sprained left ankle. Keon Johnson also has a left ankle sprain, but he's listed as out.

Other players listed as out include Marcus Morris Sr., Jason Preston, Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard. Morris is nursing a left knee injury and Preston has a right foot injury.

Ibaka has recovered from his offseason back surgery, but he's assigned to the G League for conditioning purposes. Leonard is expected to miss most, if not all, games this season due to undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee.

Player Status Reason Serge Ibaka Out G League Assignment Keon Johnson Out Left Ankle Sprain Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee Injury Terance Mann Questionable Left Ankle Sprain Marcus Morris Sr. Out Left Knee Injury Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs and Nicolas Batum of the Los Angeles Clippers.

San Antonio Spurs

With Jakob Poeltl still out against the LA Clippers, the San Antonio Spurs are expected to start Drew Eubanks at center. He will be joined in the frontcourt by Doug McDermott at small forward and Keldon Johnson at power forward.

The starting guards will be the duo of Dejounter Murray and Derrick White. Murray, who posted a triple-double against the LA Lakers, is expected to lead the Spurs.

Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker will provide scoring off the bench, while Thaddeus Young provides backup minutes with Poeltl still out.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will use their regular starting lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. The Clippers have been using this lineup with Kawhi Leonard out with an injury.

Paul George slides into the small forward position with Nicolas Batum at power forward and Ivica Zubac at center.

Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe are the starting guards, while Luke Kennard will have plenty of playing time if Terance Mann cannot play. Isaiah Hartenstein and Amir Coffey have carved out roles with their solid performances this season.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers: Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Drew Eubanks

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Nicolas Batum | Center - Ivica Zubac

Edited by Arjun Panchadar