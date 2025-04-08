San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 8 | NBA 2024-25 season

The San Antonio Spurs will hit the road to face the LA Clippers in a regular season matchup on Tuesday. The Spurs had a hopeful start to the season with last season's Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama in their ranks. However, their journey so far has not lived up to the expectations.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers Injury Report for Apr. 8

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The Spurs are heading into the Tuesday night matchup with a four-man disadvantage. According to ESPN, Jeremy Sochan is ruled out for the game with a back issue, while Spurs star player Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for the season since February because of a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

De'Aaron Fox is also sidelined for the rest of the season as he underwent surgery to repair tendom damage in his left pinkie finger in March. Riley Minix is also sidelined for the rest of the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

LA Clippers injury report

The Clippers have been healthier lately compared to their early season struggles. Kawhi Leonard is still day-to-day as he has been dealing with knee issues. As per EPSN, Amir Coffey is out with a knee injury and Seth Lundy is out with an ankle injury.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineup and depth charts for Apr. 8

San Antonio Spurs expected starting five and depth chart

The Spurs should be starting a similar lineup as their previous games in recent weeks as Wemby and Fox are still absent. Here are the expected starting five for the Spurs:

PG- Chris Paul, SG- Stephon Castle, SF- Devin Vassell, PF- Harrison Barnes and C- Bismack Biyombo.

Here is a depth chart for them:

Point Guard Chris Paul Jordan McLaughlin Shooting Guard Stephon Castle Malaki Branham Blake Wesley Small Forward Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson Power Forward Harrison Barnes Julian Champagnie Center Bismack Biyombo Sandro Mamukelashvili

LA Clippers expected starting five and depth chart

The Clippers are expected to run their core lineup with James Harden at the point and Leonard forming the frontcourt with Norman Powell. Here are the expected starting five for the Clippers:

PG- James Harden, SG- Kris Dunn, SF- Norman Powell, PF- Kawhi Leonard and C- Ivica Zubac.

Here is a depth chart for them:

Point Guard James Harden Ben Simmons Shooting Guard Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Small Forward Norman Powell Amir Coffey Jordan Miller Power Forward Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Center Ivica Zubac Drew Eubanks

The Spurs are currently holding the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference standings and have very slim chances of making it to the post-season. They have four games left on their schedule, and even if they win all four of those games, they still have a low chance to grab the No. 10 seed to participate in the Play-In tournament.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have been on a great run, with James Harden leading the way and Kawhi Leonard making strong appearances when healthy. They are the fifth seed in the West standings and are likely to secure a playoff spot without needing to participate in the Play-In tournament.

