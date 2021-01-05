San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers Prediction and Match Preview - January 5th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

After a close win over the Phoenix Suns, the LA Clippers are set to face off against the San Antonio Spurs in a clash within the Western Conference of the NBA.

The Clippers have refused to take their foot off the pedal and are looking like they have a point to prove this season. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs have yet to get going this year and will be hungry to get more wins under their belt.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, 5th January 2021 - 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 6th January 2021 - 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs simply haven't been good enough this season. Their current record stands at 2-4, which is among the worst in the NBA right now.

Advertisement

A big problem has been the lack of defense on the roster. The effort seems to be lacking on the defensive end of the floor and the team gives up too many points early in games.

And while the defense is San Antonio's biggest problem, their offense hasn't been particularly good either. There are far too many possessions where the Spurs' offense stagnates, and the team sorely needs more playmaking to fix this issue.

DEMAR DEROZAN CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF! ✈️😱 pic.twitter.com/M3ml526Oi1 — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2020

The injury list isn't encouraging for the San Antonio Spurs either. Players like LaMarcus Aldridge (knee), Quinndary Weatherspoon (knee), and Derrick White (toe) have all been ruled out ahead of this game.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan

Despite the San Antonio Spurs underperforming, DeMar DeRozan has still put up impressive performances.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old is averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 50,0% from the field and 46.7% from behind the arc.

His efficiency from deep has surprised many. And while currently on just over 2 attempts a game (and likely to fall), his improvement is still impressive.

DeMar DeRozan will have to continue scoring at a high level, while shouldering the playmaking burden as well, if the Spurs are to beat the LA Clippers.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Lonnie Walker, G DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, F Rudy Gay, C Jakob Poeltl

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have been flying this season. The team have played every game with a chip on their shoulder. Despite all the rumblings for a point guard during the offseason, the offense has been flowing smoothly, while the defense has improved as well.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are starting to look more like a cohesive duo and are arguably the best wing pairing in the NBA right now.

The only LA Clippers player sidelined with injury at the moment is Jay Scrubb (foot).

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George

While many may argue that Kawhi Leonard is the LA Clippers' best player, Paul George is certainly making a strong claim for that title right now.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old has been on fire of late and has averaged 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 50.8% from the field and an incredible 49.2% from behind the arc.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Nicolas Batum, F Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, C Serge Ibaka

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers Match Prediction

The difference between the LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs is just far too great, and a blowout could well be on the cards for this game.

Armed with the deeper roster, and the San Antonio Spurs' injury troubles, the LA Clippers go into this game as clear favorites.

Where to watch San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21