San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - November 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will head to the Staples Center to face off against the LA Clippers in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup on Tuesday. Both teams will look to return to winning ways after disappointing defeats in their previous games on Sunday.

The young Spurs team come into this game after a defeat to the LA Lakers. Dejounte Murray secured a triple double, bagging 22 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. Another player who had a great game for the Spurs was Keldon Johnson, who scored 24 points to keep his team's hopes alive. However, the Purple and Gold hung on to pull off a 114-106 win on the night.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs DJ and Thad have been working the p&r to perfection 🤌 DJ and Thad have been working the p&r to perfection 🤌 https://t.co/2aqNXOE8Nn

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers suffered a loss to the Chicago Bulls, their first in eight games. Zach LaVine and Demar DeRozan combined for 64 points to lead the Bulls to a 100-90 win on the night. The Clippers will hope to bounce back strong after that defeat, and get back to the winning trail on Tuesday.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 16, 11:30 PM ET (Wednesday, November 17; 9:00 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

The San Antonio Spurs are 4-9 on the season, and sit 13th in the Western Conference. They will want to improve on that and play better basketball as the season progresses.

The team has some talented youngsters like Keldon Johnson and Dejounte Murray, who are capable of producing big performances. Beating the Clippers is never an easy task. But this young team has proven that they won't back down from any challenge. and should come in to give their best against the Clippers.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs @spurs With his 22 PTS, 10 AST and 10 REB yesterday, @DejounteMurray is now tied for the third most triple-doubles in Spurs history! 💯👏 With his 22 PTS, 10 AST and 10 REB yesterday, @DejounteMurray is now tied for the third most triple-doubles in Spurs history! 💯👏 https://t.co/aSaqD8WUp7

Dejounte Murray has been one of the best young players in the NBA this season. He is averaging 18.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 8.0 APG through 13 games this season. The 25-year-old has played wonderfully in big games, and will hope to keep that going against the Clippers at the Staples Center.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray; G - Derrick White; F - Keldon Johnson; F - Doug McDermott; C - Drew Eubanks.

LA Clippers Preview

After starting the season slowly, the Clippers went on a terrific seven-game winning streak that was ended by the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the Clippers have been absolutely stunning this campaign, and seem to have things sorted despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Paul George has been a leader for the team, and is doing nearly everything on the court to keep the Clippers going. They are 8-5 on the season, will hope to improve on that when they take the floor against the San Antonio Spurs.

Key Player - Paul George

LA Clippers @LAClippers 📊 27 PTS / 11 REB / 4 AST



@yg_trece applied the pressure. 📊 27 PTS / 11 REB / 4 AST @yg_trece applied the pressure. https://t.co/PPtBxQBr78

Paul George has easily been one of the best players in the NBA this season. He has led the Clippers in points, rebounds, assists and steals, which shows how important he has been to the team.

The 31-year-old is confident of leading the team deep into the playoffs. PG will be determined to put up a big performance at the Staples Center, and help the Clippers continue their stunning form this season.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Eric Bledsoe; F - Paul George; F - Nicolas Batum; C - Ivica Zubac/

Spurs vs Clippers Match Prediction

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have proven to be one of the most resilient teams in the NBA. Their ability to come out of tough situations and pull out wins make them one of the toughest teams to play in the league. Considering that and their imperious recent form, the LA Clippers are expected to get the win against the Spurs on Tuesday.

Where to watch the Spurs vs Clippers game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app on a subscription basis. The Spurs vs Clippers game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports SoCal.

Edited by Bhargav