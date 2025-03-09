San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

One of the eight games scheduled on Sunday is the San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves showdown at the Target Center. It's the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Timberwolves looking for a 3-1 series win.

The Spurs won the first meeting on Nov. 2 before Minnesota took the next two games. The Timberwolves have not lost a regular season series to San Antonio since the 2020-21 campaign.

Fans can watch the game on local channels FanDuel Sports Network Southwest in San Antonio and FanDuel Sports Network Noth in Minneapolis. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Spurs (+375) vs. Timberwolves (-495)

Spread: Spurs +10.5 (-110) vs. Timberwolves -10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Spurs o232.5 (-110) vs. Timberwolves u232.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The San Antonio Spurs are on a downward trajectory since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the rest of the season due to blood clots. The Spurs have only three wins in their last 10 games. They have a record of 26-35 and are 13th in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are on a four-game winning streak entering Sunday's contest. The Timberwolves are 36-29 and only four games behind a Top 4 spot in the West. They are still dealing with injuries, but Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels have been fantastic for them recently.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups

Spurs

G - Chris Paul | G - De'Aaron Fox | F - Devin Vassell | F - Harrison Barnes | C - Bismack Biyombo

Timberwolves

G - Donte DiVincenzo | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Naz Reid

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

De'Aaron Fox has an over/under of 21.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Fox to go UNDER (-122) against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has not scored 21 points in his last seven games.

Anthony Edwards is favored to go OVER (-125) 26.5 points via FanDuel. Expect "Ant Man" to hit the mark and score at least 27 points versus the San Antonio Spurs. Edwards has scored 27 points or more twice in his last four games.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are the underdogs heading into Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Spurs have nothing to lose this season, with the coaching staff giving more opportunities to their youngsters every game. The Timberwolves are predicted to win the game, with the total going OVER 232.5 points.

