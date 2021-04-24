San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans welcome the San Antonio Spurs to the Smoothie King Center tonight for their third encounter of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In their first meeting of the campaign back in December 2020, the New Orleans Pelicans earned a three-point victory, courtesy of Brandon Ingram's 28 point outing. The San Antonio Spurs turned the tables on their opponents in February behind DeMar DeRozan's dazzling 32 points and 11 rebounds performance as they schooled the Pelicans to a 117-114 decision.

DeMar DeRozan's been a model of consistency. 💪 pic.twitter.com/rL4CyTtYjl — theScore (@theScore) April 22, 2021

The visiting San Antonio Spurs are back to .500 on the season. Gregg Popovich's men will enter this contest with a 29-29 record, resting at 10th in the West. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are trailing the Spurs in 11th spot with a 26-33 result behind them. Both sides are battling to make it into the play-in tournament, and their matchup has all the makings of a high-flying affair.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have some worrying concerns for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, as DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay have been listed as questionable for this matchup. The Spurs could face an uphill battle in Saturday's contest without DeRozan, who is leading their side in points and assists this season.

Trey Lyles will remain on the sidelines as he nurses his ankle injury.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will face their own set of challenges in this matchup, with several players finding their way onto the injury report.

Two frontline players, Steven Adams and James Johnson, are being monitored on a day-to-day basis as they deal with their respective ankle injuries. Adams has been listed as probable for this game, while Johnson's status has been listed as questionable.

Steven Adams probable, James Johnson questionable for Saturday vs. Spurs



Injury Report: https://t.co/zY5dADS1Yb#Pelicans / @SmoothieKing — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 23, 2021

Josh Hart remains out for an extended period as he suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will continue to miss action after going down with an ankle injury against the Rockets earlier this month.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan #10 (left) of the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will hope to see DeMar DeRozan back on the floor for this important game. But if he remains on the sidelines, long-time Spurs coach Gregg Popovich could use the same lineup from their previous outing against the Detroit Pistons.

Derrick White and Lonnie Walker could feature in the backcourt. Luka Samanic, who is coming off a slow game, will play at the 3. Keldon Johnson is expected to join Austrian big Jakob Poeltl as two frontline players against the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will roll out at home with Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe, resuming their roles in the backcourt for coach Stan Van Gundy. Ball will play the point position, while Bledsoe takes his place at the shooting guard position.

Zion Williamson is the 4th player in NBA history with 10 or more 30-point games on 70% shooting within his first 2 seasons. The others are Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and David Robinson. pic.twitter.com/DS4gZAe1XN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 21, 2021

2021 All-Star Zion Williamson will join another star-caliber player in Brandon Ingram as the duo feature on the wing as the two forwards. Zion is averaging 26.9 points per game, while Ingram is tallying 24.3 points per outing for the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

Willy Hernangomez could get the nod for rolling out as their primary center if Steven Adams does not suit up for this contest.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Derrick White, Shooting Guard - Lonnie Walker, Small Forward - Luka Samanic, Power Forward - Keldon Johnson, Center - Jakob Poeltl

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball, Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe, Small Forward - Brandon Ingram, Power Forward - Zion Williamson, Center - Steven Adams