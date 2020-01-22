San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Preview and Predictions - 22nd January 2020

Zion Williamson is going to make his NBA debut

Match details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date and time: Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 9:30 pm E.T.

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Last game results

San Antonio Spurs (19-23): 120-118 win against the Phoenix Suns (20 January 2020)

New Orleans Pelicans (17-27): 126-116 win against the Memphis Grizzlies (20 January 2020)

San Antonio Spurs preview

The San Antonio Spurs had reached 22 consecutive playoffs before this season. But it will be a struggle to maintain that incredible record as right now they are not able to maintain consistency across matches.

The Spurs have a 19-23 record and are the 9th ranked team in the Western Conference. They are just 0.5 games behind the 8th ranked team Memphis Grizzlies, and will be desperately looking for a victory in this match.

Key player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

DeMar DeRozan has been tremendous for the Spurs of late. He didn't make a great impact in his first season for the Spurs but has been their best player this season.

DeRozan is averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the season. He has been shooting an incredibly high percentage from the field too, and leads the Spurs in scoring.

Spurs predicted lineup

Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles, LaMarcus Aldridge

New Orleans Pelicans preview

The New Orleans Pelicans didn't enjoy a great start to the season and were lying near the bottom of the Western Conference for a while. But with some great displays from Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball in recent games, the Pelicans have managed to right the ship.

They have a 17-27 record and are the 12th ranked team in the Western Conference. They will be hugely boosted in this match by the return of their number 1 pick, Zion Williamson.

Key player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson to make his NBA debut

This match is getting plenty of hype because of the return of the highest rated prospect in the NBA since 2003, Zion Williamson. Williamson hasn't featured in any NBA game this season due to an injury, but will be returning in the match against the Spurs.

Williamson dominated in the pre-season for the Pelicans where they went undefeated. He will be looking to make a major impact for the team as they attempt to make a playoff push.

Pelicans predicted lineup

Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes

Spurs vs Pelicans Match Prediction

Both the teams are lying near the final playoff spot in the West and are eagerly looking for a win. They both enjoyed poor starts to the season but have recovered and found some rhythm and balance.

Prediction - Pelicans to win a tight match at home against the Spurs.

Where to watch Spurs vs Pelicans?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on Fox Sports South West San Antonio and Fox Sports New Orleans, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.