San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 1, 2023

The San Antonio Spurs will face the New Orleans Pelicans for the first time this season while being mired in a 13-game losing slump. The young Spurs won just two games in November when they beat the Phoenix Suns twice in succession early last month. They’re hoping to start December with a big win.

After an impressive victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, the Pelicans will be looking to pile on the Spurs’ misery. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are all available. If they don’t get complacent, they might extend San Antonio’s losing streak to 14 games.

Victor Wembanyama hasn’t experienced this much losing in his entire basketball career. Many thought that the Spurs may challenge for the play-in tournament. After the first two months, it looks like San Antonio has to drastically improve in several areas to even sniff the top 10 of the Western Conference.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: San Antonio Spurs (3-15) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (10-9)

Date and Time: Dec. 1, 2023 | 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, LA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview

The Spurs are near the bottom of the NBA in both defensive and offensive ratings. San Antonio’s players, including Victor Wembanyama, have been inconsistent. They have had close games, but more often than not, they succumb to pressure and eventually lose. This season is a learning experience for them, but the losses still hurt Spurs fans who might be in disbelief of their win-loss slate.

The Pelicans are still looking for consistency. They have been stringing together a few wins but only to lose just as many. New Orleans’ offensive rating is top-10 in the NBA, but its defense is lagging. The Pels can’t overlook the Spurs despite their opponents’ terrible record. San Antonio has nothing to lose and might just pull off an upset on the road.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted starting lineups

Unless Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gives one of his starters a rest, the team should have its usual first five. Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins, Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson and Malaki Branham should line up for “Pop” during tip-off.

The Pelicans are expected to start Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

Zion Williamson is tied with Brandon Ingram as the New Orleans Pelicans’ leading scorer. “Zanos” is averaging 24.0 points per game. The points prop for him is over 23.5 and under 24.5. Bettors get -120 for over and -111 for under. Williamson has hit at least 25 points in his last six games.

Ingram’s over/under points prop is 22.5. The lanky forward has hit at least 22 points in seven out of his last 10 games.

San Antonio’s third-worst defensive rating in the NBA could allow both to go over their respective points props.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The moneyline for the Spurs is +530, while it’s -750 for the Pelicans. San Antonio is a +13 underdog on Friday against New Orleans.

The slumping Spurs will play the Pelicans less than 24 hours after a draining 137-135 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. They may be young, but the quick turnaround will be brutal, particularly against the size, length and athleticism of their hosts. New Orleans could romp to another win against the spread.