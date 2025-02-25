San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 25, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday for the second of their back-to-back matchups. It is their third encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season with both teams 1-1 against each other after the Pelicans defeated the Spurs 114-96 on Sunday.

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans game details and odds

The Spurs-Pelicans matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game will be televised locally on GCSEN, WVUE and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Spurs (+122) vs Pelicans (-127)

Spread: Spurs (+2.5) vs Pelicans (-2.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o237.5) / -110 (u237.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The San Antonio Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference with a 24-31 record and have won three of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak after their road loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Julian Champagnie led their losing effort in the game with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals off the bench.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Pelicans stand second-last in the West with a 14-43 record. They won two of their last 10 outings following their win over the Spurs. Zion Williamson led their victory charge with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

San Antonio have Charles Bassey listed as out for the game while Victor Wembanyama and Riley Minix are out for the season. The Spurs will likely use a starting lineup of Chris Paul (PG), De'Aaron Fox (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Harrison Barnes (PF) and Bismack Biyombo (C).

Ad

Meanwhile, New Orleans will be without Brandon Boston, Herbert Jones and Dejounte Murray. The Pelicans are expected to deploy a starting lineup of CJ McCollum (PG), Trey Murphy III (SG), Zion Williamson (SF), Kelly Olynyk (PF) and Yves Missi (C).

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Devin Vassell is expected to score under 14.5 points in the contest. While he's averaging 15.3 points this season, he was limited to just five points against the Pelicans on Sunday, and has also not crossed the mark in his last five outings.

Ad

Zion Williamson, meanwhile, could record over 6.5 rebounds. He's averaging 7.5 rebounds this season and has recorded over the line in his past three games, including nine rebounds against the Spurs on Sunday.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

Victor Wembanyama's season-ending injury seems to have magnified the struggles of the Spurs and the Pelicans are expected to capitalize on the opportunity to clinch their second-straight home win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback