San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - December 27th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will play host to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday as the 2020-21 NBA Season continues to get underway. The Pelicans are 1-1 to start the year, losing their previous game on Christmas day to the Miami Heat. The Spurs won their first two games of the season, and will be looking to keep their positive start going.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, December 27, 2020, 7 PM ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

_________________________________________________________________

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs are off to an ideal start this season, winning their first two games. In their last game, the Spurs battled until the end with the Toronto Raptors and came out with a 119-114 victory. The Spurs, led by legendary coach Gregg Popovich, have been looking much better than last year, and appear to be on the fast track to the playoffs with their performance thus far.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

Advertisement

DeMar DeRozan had a stellar start to his 2020-21 season, scoring 28 points with nine rebounds and nine assists in the San Antonio Spurs' season opening victory at the Memphis Grizzlies.

DeMar DeRozan's team-high 28 PTS, 9 REB & 9 AST propelled the @spurs to a road victory over Memphis! pic.twitter.com/IPXNTmItfm — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) December 24, 2020

DeRozan had another great performance in the team's second game with 27 points, including a couple of clutch late minute baskets that helped secure the Spurs' victory over the Raptors. He added eight assists and five rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

C LaMarcus Aldridge, G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F Keldon Johnson, F DeMar DeRozan

_________________________________________________________________

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

The New Orleans Pelicans are certainly one of the NBA's most exciting young teams, and their performance through their first two games has been fun to watch. Regardless of their loss to the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat this week, the Pelicans have had two solid offensive showings. With Zion Williamson leading the charge as expected, this New Orleans team has all the tools of a playoff contender in the early going.

Advertisement

Key Player - Zion Williamson

After another fantastic game from Zion Williamson on Christmas Day, it is becoming clear that the New Orleans Pelicans are going to be running their offense through the former Duke standout. Now in his sophomore season, Williamson has established himself as one of the most dominant forces on the offensive end in the entire NBA.

Zion Williamson in the L today:



32 PTS - 14 REB - 1 AST - 1 STL - 55 FG%



Sophomore season will be special. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/82kxYIi62l — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 25, 2020

Williamson is averaging nearly 24 points with 12 rebounds and two assists per game this season. Expect Zion to light up the stat sheet again on Sunday against this San Antonio Spurs defense.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G Lonzo Ball, G Josh Hart, F Brandon Ingram, F Zion Williamson, C Steven Adams

_________________________________________________________________

Advertisement

Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction

While the Spurs have impressed thus far, the Pelicans still have the advantage in the individual matchups of this game. The Pelicans' fast-paced offense should outlast the Spurs, but expect a close game and a fun finish.

Where to watch Spurs vs. Pelicans

Local telecast of the game will be available on Fox Sports New Orleans. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.