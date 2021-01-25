San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - January 25th 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in a 2020-21 NBA game on Monday.

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost eight of their last nine games, which includes a 110-120 loss on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the worst record in the Western Conference this season.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs aren’t in as bad a shape but have lost four of their last eight games. They are coming off a 121-101 rout of the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, so both travel and fatigue could be key factors when they meet the New Orleans Pelicans.

Match Details

Fixture - San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, January 25th, 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 26th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs took care of business against the Washington Wizards, who hadn't played in two weeks owing to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The blowout win has given head coach Gregg Popovich the opportunity to rest his top players like DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge.

DeMar DeRozan (#10)

Nevertheless, against the New Orleans Pelicans, they could take advantage of a team that has been on a downward spiral.

Moreover, the disciplined San Antonio Spurs offense could be too hot to handle for the struggling New Orleans Pelicans.

Key Player - LaMarcus Aldridge

This has been an underwhelming season for LaMarcus Aldridge, who is averaging his lowest points (14.9 per game) since his rookie year.

He is also shooting a career-worst 45% from the field. However, the San Antonio Spurs have used him wisely so he could last the entire season. That is especially significant, as Aldridge previously missed three straight games due to injury.

LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, and Rudy Gay just achieved a feat made by Spurs legends 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7WGlkmgdRD — Spurs Nation (@SpursNationCP) January 19, 2021

Against the New Orleans Pelicans, Aldridge may have to outduel Steven Adams if he plays at center like he did in the Washington game.

The San Antonio Spurs may need Aldridge's outside shooting to keep Adams away from the basket.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C LaMarcus Aldridge.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Brandon Ingram (left) of the New Orleans Pelicans

A loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves missing both D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns is unfathomable.

However, that happened because the New Orleans Pelicans are not playing the full 48 minutes and are lacking in defensive intensity. They can put the ball in the hole but are not stopping the other team from scoring.

Over their last nine games, the New Orleans Pelicans are 28th (116.9) in the league in defensive rating. That could make them easy fodder for the San Antonio Spurs if the Pelicans don't improve on that front.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has put up impressive numbers this season for the New Orleans Pelicans, tallying 23.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. However, Williamson has been a mess in defense, especially during closeouts.

In high school, college and his first few months with the New Orleans Pelicans, Williamson's defense was good. But since the bubble last season, he has looked like a shadow of his former self.

For the New Orleans Pelicans to get out of the rut, Williamson will need to stop his own man and make sure he doesn’t get beaten on the wings.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G Lonzo Ball, G Eric Bledsoe, F Brandon Ingram, F Zion Williamson, C Steven Adams.

Spurs vs Pelicans Match Prediction

Considering the form they are in, anything but a San Antonio Spurs win will be a massive surprise. However, the San Antonio Spurs will need to guard off against complacency and over-confidence.

Nevertheless, if the San Antonio Spurs' win against the Washington Wizards is anything to go by, the New Orleans Pelicans appears to have their task cut out.

Where to watch Spurs vs Pelicans?

The San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports New Orleans in the USA. The game will also be available via live-stream on the NBA League Pass.