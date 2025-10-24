  • home icon
San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 24, 2025 08:27 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans, teams with contrasting results in their season-opening games, will clash on Thursday. Victor Wembanyama and Co. head to the Big Easy on the heels of a mesmerizing 125-92 beatdown of the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Besides Wemby, the Spurs can also count on Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes to help carry the team.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will play in front of their home fans for the first time this season. After opening with a closely fought 128-122 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies two nights ago, the hosts look to rebound with a win. Kevon Looney and Dejounte Murray remain out for the Pelicans.

also-read-trending Trending

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Spurs (-172) vs. Pelicans (+148)

Odds: Spurs (-1.5) vs. Pelicans (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o231.5 -109) vs. Pelicans (u231.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama when he leads the Spurs against the Pelicans. The basketball world is still buzzing following his impressive 40-point, 15-rebound and four-block night in Dallas in just 30 minutes. If the 7-foot-5 Frenchman continues to dominate, the Spurs will be hard to top.

While Wemby deservedly got the credit, Stephon Castle quietly guided the team to an impressive win. The reigning Rookie of the Year winner delivered 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, proving that he could be the team’s lead guard. Castle needs to keep his steady plays and elite defense to help Wembanyama.

The Pelicans were in control of their game against the Grizzlies in the first half. A poor third quarter, followed by a stuttering final 12 minutes, doomed them to a loss. Zion Williamson has played well, but he needs more help. Trey Murphy, who had 13 points behind 5-for-15 shooting, including 1-for-6 from deep, can’t have another rough night.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineups

Spurs

PG: Stephon Castle | SG: Devin Vassell | SF: Julian Champagnie | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Victor Wembanyama

Pelicans

PG: Jordan Poole | SG: Trey Murphy | SF: Herb Jones | PF: Zion Williamson | C: Yves Missi

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

After his electric performance in Dallas, betting against Victor Wembanyama does not seem like a good idea. The Spurs’ franchise player could easily top his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.

Trey Murphy has to help carry the defense. After a poor-shooting night in Memphis, the usually sweet-shooting guard could ease past his 18.5 (O/U) points prop.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are road-weary, but they are in sizzling form behind Victor Wembanyama. They execute well on both ends regardless of the score. The Spurs could hand the New Orleans Pelicans another defeat to start the season.

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

