San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will host the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Thursday for their final meeting of the 2020-21 season.

In their first clash of the campaign, the San Antonio Spurs snapped their opponents' three-game winning streak with a 119-83 decision in their favor. Trey Lyles scored a season-high 18 points, while Dejounte Murray registered 17 points for the Western Conference club.

For the New York Knicks, rookie Immanuel Quickley recorded a team-high 26 point outing, going 6 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Heading into Thursday's contest, the San Antonio Spurs are 10th in the West thanks to a 33-36 record behind them. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are sixth in the East with a 38-31 record.

The competition in the East is neck to neck, with teams between the fourth and sixth seeds separated by only half a game at the moment.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

Power forward Trey Lyles could remain out against the New York Knicks as he's still recuperating from an ankle injury. However, coach Gregg Popovich said he expects the Spurs big man to be back soon.

Point guard Derrick White (ankle) will remain on the sidelines owing to his season-ending injury.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have a long list of players on the injury report.

Rookie Immanuel Quickley (ankle) and veteran Derrick Rose (left ankle sprain) have been listed as questionable to suit up against the San Antonio Spurs.

Shooting guard Alec Burks (knee) and small forward Reggie Bullock (right ankle sprain) are both questionable for Thursday's contest due to their respective injuries as well. Mitchell Robinson (foot) remains out for an extended period.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs

Despite losing to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs are expected to play the same starting five against the New York Knicks.

Dejounte Murray will join Lonnie Walker in the backcourt. DeMar DeRozan, who leads his side in most points and assists per game, will come in at his usual spot at small forward.

The Spurs frontline unit could once again feature Keldon Johnson at power forward and Austrian big man Jakob Poeltl at center.

New York Knicks

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are expected to send out Elfrid Payton and RJ Barrett to start things off in the backcourt. Barrett has averaged 17.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 69 appearances thus far.

Reggie Bullock could join 2021 All-Star Julius Randle on the wing as the two forwards. If Bullock does not lace up for Thursday's contest, veteran Taj Gibson could receive more minutes from coach Tom Thibodeau.

Coming in at center will be none other than block shot expert Nerlens Noel.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Lonnie Walker l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel