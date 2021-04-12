San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic : Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020-21 action continues with the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center tonight. The Spurs are going through a poor spell of form, losing five of their last six games. The Magic have been in a similar state, as the team are winless in their last five encounters.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

NBA trade deadline acquisition Gorgui Dieng is sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Drew Eubanks will be unavailable for selection due to migraine. The power forward duo of Marquese Chriss and Trey Lyles are also out, as the players won't feature because of ankle and leg injuries, respectively.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have a long list of injuries, starting with power forward Chuma Okeke, who is out with a hip injury. Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac have already been ruled out of the current campaign because of knee injuries.

Forward Otto Porter has been sidelined due to a foot problem and is out for an indefinite period. Shooting guard Karim Mane will not feature in tonight's game because of a hamstring issue.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will start the game with a back court of Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan, with the latter, in particular, being in inspired form this season. DeRozan has put up an impressive 20 points and 7 assists, turning the ball over just 1.8 times per match on average.

Derrick White will start at small forward, with another youngster, Keldon Johnson, partnering him at power forward. Jakob Poeltl, who has averaged 7 points, 8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, will start at center for Gregg Popovich's side.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic will field a guard duo of Michael Carter-Williams and James Ennis in the opening minutes. Dwayne Bacon will take up the small forward position, and he has tallied 10 points and 3 rebounds on 39% shooting from the field in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Orlando Magic frontcourt will comprise recent signing Wendell Carter Jr. and promising center Mo Bamba, who has recently returned from an injury. The Magic received Gary Harris and RJ Hampton in the Aaron Gordon trade, and the duo will be coming off the bench to play significant minutes for the NBA lottery-bound team.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray, Shooting Guard - DeMar DeRozan, Small Forward - Derrick White, Power Forward - Keldon Johnson, Center - Jakob Poeltl

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Michael Carter-Williams, Shooting Guard - James Ennis, Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon, Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr., Center - Mo Bamba

