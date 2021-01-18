San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - January 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The gritty San Antonio Spurs will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda center in the 2020-21 NBA game.

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to improve their record in the Western conference and move closer to a playoff spot. They currently have a 7-6 record on the season while the Portland Trail Blazers have had a 8-5 start.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers.

Date and Time: Monday, 18th January 2021, 3 PM ET (Tuesday, 19th Jan, 1:30 AM IST).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have shown flashes of brilliance in the 2020-21 NBA campaign but have largely struggled for consistency at both ends of the court.

The San Antonio Spurs, who won their last game against the Houston Rockets, will look to continue their winning streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The 4-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan has been in good form this season. He is averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the San Antonio Spurs. He is also taking good care of the ball and is only turning it over twice per game.

Along with his superb offensive production, DeRozan is averaging a steal and 0.7 blocks per game as well. He will likely be the San Antonio Spurs' trump card when his team take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F K. Johnson, C LaMarcus Aldridge.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have been of the best offensive teams this season, which was quite evident in their win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Portland Trail Blazers, who had a strong off-season, are one of the prime contenders for the 2020-21 championship. Head coach Terry Stotts will be expecting a big game from Damian Lillard against the San Antonio Spurs. as CJ McCollum is set to miss out.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers

After a relatively slow start to his season by his staggering standards, Damian Lillard has come into his own and is torching opposition defenses.

He has quietly averaged 27.6 points and 6.8 assists per game this season and will be expected to lead his team to a win against the Spurs in the absence of his backcourt partner CJ McCollum.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G- Damian Lillard, G- Gary Trent Jr., F- Derrick Jones Jr., F- Robert Covington, C- Enes Kanter.

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

Both teams managed to win their last games and come into this clash with the same objective - a playoff berth. However, the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to take the win, as they have been more consistent than the San Antonio Spurs this campaign.

Where to watch Spurs vs Trail Blazers

The local coverage of the San Antonio Spurs-Portland Trail Blazers game will be available on Fox Sports Southwest- San Antonio and NBCSNW. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.